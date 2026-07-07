Anshula Kapoor’s peach dreamy bridal lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani costs more than an Europe trip

Anshula Kapoor's bridal look showcases the perfect balance between timeless elegance and glamour. Dressed in a customised Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, the bride turned heads with her intricately crafted ensemble during her wedding ceremony with Rohan Thakkar.

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Anshula Kapoor stuns in peach hued Tarun Tahiliani customised bridal lehenga (PC: Instagram)

Anshula Kapoor’s wedding to long-time partner Rohan Thakkar on July 6, 2026, was filled with heartfelt moments, but it was her bridal look that quickly became one of the biggest talking points online. Choosing timeless craftsmanship over excessive sparkle, Anshula embraced a sophisticated bridal aesthetic that celebrated Indian artistry in the most elegant way. Instead of following the trend of ivory and muted bridal ensembles, she opted for a refreshing peach-coral palette that stood out. Every element of her look, from the intricate embroidery to the carefully chosen jewellery, reflected understated luxury rather than extravagance. Designed by celebrated couturier Tarun Tahiliani, the customised bridal lehenga is winning hearts for people. Here’s everything you need to know about Anshula Kapoor’s bridal lehenga.

How much did Anshula Kapoor’s bridal lehenga cost?

For her wedding day, Anshula Kapoor chose a customised embroidered bridal lehenga by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani. The ensemble is reportedly worth around Rs 8 lakh or more because of the customisation.

Similar to the one that Anshula Kapoor wore for her big day, Tarun Tahiliani’s official website features a similar design knonwn as the Otherworldly Signature Hand-Embroidered Kashida Lehenga. The stunning ensemble is priced at Rs 8,05,700. Its description states, “Hand-embroidered signature kashida lehenga, paired with a complementing hand-embroidered sculpted blouse with jewel detailing, and dupatta.”

Anshula chose a richer peach hue that brought warmth and individuality to her wedding day look. The customised Tarun Tahiliani creation beautifully blended traditional hand embroidered with contemporary tailoring featuring floral motifs embroidered with golden thread.

About Anshula Kapoor’s bridal lehenga

Anshula Kapoor’s peach-coral embroidered lehenga featured exquisite gold floral and paisley embroidery that showcased the designer’s signature craftsmanship. She paired the voluminous skirt with a blouse and Bandhani Banarasi fabric dupatta that added depth and gave her a royal look.

Anshula completed her bridal look with emerald-accented kundan jewellery, delicate gold bangles and a minimalist maang tikka. Keeping her beauty look fresh and natural, she opted for soft makeup and a neatly styled bun.

Anshula Kapoor marries Rohan Thakkar

Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with screen writer Rohan Thakkar in an intimate ceremony on July 6, 2026, held in Mumbai, attended by close family and friends. Arjun Kapoor walked Anshula down the aisle alongside their father, Boney Kapoor. Their wedding followed several days of pre-wedding celebrations, including the mehendi and chooda ceremonies. Her sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor managed the pre-wedding rituals, while family members like Sonam, Rhea, Shanaya, Sanjay, and Karisma Kapoor, and others also joined the celebrations.

The pictures from the pre-wedding festivities were shared by Anshula, Arjun, and other family members, giving fans a glimpse of all the ceremonies.