Anshula Kapoor on Body Positivity: Anshula Kapoor is on her way to accepting her body with all the flaws and scars. Taking it to Instagram, Anshula, Arjun Kapoor’s sister and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, penned down a long post on how she should appreciate her body. Anshula has been tested positive a few days ago and is currently undergoing home isolation.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Is All Praises For Her 'Boyfriend' Ranbir Kapoor’s Photography Skills

Taking it to Instagram, Anshula quoted Hollie Holden, a poet who talked about the love the body requires. An excerpt from the post reads,” Dark circles. Stretch marks. Cellulite. Soft belly. Loose skin. Love handles. White hair. Wrinkles… I’m learning to love it all. This body has helped me survive 30 years, she’s helped me heal, she’s helped me breathe, she’s helped me show love and receive love. She’s helped me live through grief, pain, joy and everything in between.” Also Read - Thala Ajith's Valimai Postponed, no New Release Date Yet - Official Announcement

Talking about eating habits, diets, and insomnia, Anshula writes,” She’s been with me through emotional eating food binges and she’s also survived through every fad diet I’ve put her through. She’s helped me survive through nights and nights of insomnia, and she’s also helped me experience happiness in so many little and big ways.. She’s fought her way back from every physical and mental setback.”

Anshula concludes by saying, “The least I can do is appreciate her in all her glory, her good parts and bad. So even on the days I get frustrated with her limitations, I’m going to continue to love her. I am going to continue to listen to her and treat her the best I know. Loving her and accepting her is so very new to me.. I’ve gone through years of being ashamed of her & I’ve neglected her.. but I’m trying to be done with that and show her grace and kindness and respect. Because even though I am MORE than just my body, in so many ways she is what makes me, ME. “

Her post received hearts from her followers and family members. Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Kubbra Sait reacted to her post with heart emoticons.