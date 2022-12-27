Anti-Acne Diet: 7 Essential Diet Tips to Get Rid of Pimples

Changing your diet can help improve your skin, reduce the severity of breakouts and prevent the formation of new acne.

Anti-Acne Diet: 7 Essential Diet Tips to Get Rid of Pimples (Source: Freepik)

It is essential to eat the right foods if you want clear skin. Acne-fighting foods also improves skin health. They can help in the maintenance of healthy oil production as well as the reduction of inflammation, which is the primary cause of acne breakouts. There are many foods that can help reduce acne and scarring on your skin, and some of them may surprise you! Eggs, avocados, oatmeal, and nuts are all excellent ways to begin your skin care diet plan. Not only will they keep you feeling fuller for longer, but they have also been shown to be effective in fighting acne outbreaks. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics shares some essential diet tips that will help your skin glow and reduce existing acne breakouts.

7 Essential Diet Tips to Get Rid of Acne:

Eating low-glycemic foods that are made from complex carbohydrates may cut down the chances of acne. You need to eat Complex carbohydrates foods such as whole grains, legumes, and unprocessed fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, you need to also opt for foods loaded with zinc, vitamins A and E, and antioxidants. Try to choose other foods like carrots, apricots, sweet potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, blueberries, brown rice, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, beans, peas, lentils, salmon, mackerel, and nuts.

Sugar should not be included in the diet when you have acne-prone skin. Keep your daily sugar intake of around 3-4 servings of fructose from fruit and avoid sugars in refined carbohydrates and sweets. Sugar can aggravate your acne problem.

It is a no-brainer that alcohol is jam-packed with sugar and dangerous for health. You will be shocked to know that alcohol consumption leads to heart disease, stroke, and dementia along with skin problems. Alcohol causes acne breakout. So, stay away from alcohol and keep your skin clear. You need to opt for mindful eating and avoid smoking too.

Processed foods are made with sugars, salts, and fats than we need, while meals you prepare with fresh ingredients at home are healthy as we put ingredients in a controlled quantity. Furthermore, packaged foods can create havoc on the skin. They can cause acne which is a matter of concern. It is a good idea to avoid pizza, pasta, Chinese, French fries, bakery items, and namkeens.

Eat beets, broccoli, cauliflower, celery, cucumber, kale, lettuce, onions, peas, peppers, and spinach for clear and acne-free skin.

The polyphenols in green tea tend to increase blood flow and oxygen to the skin and help you to get rid of acne. It is better to drink it in moderation as it contains caffeine.

People who notice that dairy intake aggravates acne, they must avoid processed dairy products like cheese and butter, though butteilk and fat free milk and curd are ok to consume.