Anti-Ageing Foods: 5 Nutrient-Rich Food Items For Glowing Skin

Check out these 5 anti-ageing foods that may aid in keeping glowing skin and delaying the onset of age-related symptoms.

Anti-Ageing Foods: While ageing is inevitable, is it actually possible to stop it? While there is no known way to prevent ageing, several nutrients have anti-ageing characteristics. Even though consuming these meals won’t make you magically younger, they all have advantages that can slow down ageing-related degeneration or aid in cell repair. When we eat nutrient-dense food items that are packed with antioxidants, good fats, water, and vital nutrients, our body will express its gratitude to our skin. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the best anti-ageing foods for younger-looking skin.

5 ANTI-AGEING FOODS FOR GLOWING SKIN:

Papaya: The papaya’s enzyme papain makes it an all-time favourite in skincare routine for its anti-ageing benefits. This fruit is rich in antioxidants, such as lycopene which may defend against the visible signs of ageing. Pomegranate: Pomegranate also contains a compound called punicalagin, which may help preserve collagen in the skin and slow down the signs of ageing. Yoghurt: Yogurt has probiotics which help in cultivating the good bacteria in your gut. The lactic acid in yoghurt helps to diminish fine lines by shrinking and tightening pores. Rich in riboflavin or vitamin B12, yoghurt keeps the skin glowing and hydrated while aiding cell regeneration and growth. Green Leafy Vegetables: The chlorophyll in green leafy vegetables increased collagen in the skin, which again contributes to anti-ageing factors. Tomatoes: Tomatoes contain a high level of lycopene that helps the skin fight against sun damage. Also, they are an excellent source of vitamin C which helps stimulate collagen production.