Home

Lifestyle

Anti-Ageing: How to Boost Collagen For a Younger-Looking Skin? 9 Tips to Know

Anti-Ageing: How to Boost Collagen For a Younger-Looking Skin? 9 Tips to Know

Building collagen in your face is crucial for maintaining a youthful appearance. Following are the tips that one can follow to reverse aging.

Anti-Ageing: How to Boost Collagen For a Younger-Looking Skin? 9 Tips to Know

As we age, our skin naturally develops fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging due to the decrease in collagen production. The reduction of collagen is primarily responsible for the loss of firmness in our skin, particularly noticeable in the face. While ageing cannot be reversed, there are solutions available to aid in the restoration of collagen in the face, resulting in a youthful and smoother complexion. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics shares some tips to help your skin look younger and boost collagen production.

Trending Now

Ways to Boost Your Skin’s Collagen Production

Facial massage: One effective way to stimulate collagen production is through facial massage. By gently massaging the skin, you can increase blood flow and oxygenation, which can help boost collagen synthesis.

· Retinols: Incorporating ingredients like vitamin C, retinoids, and peptides into your skincare routine can also promote collagen production. These powerful ingredients work to support the skin’s natural collagen production processes and improve overall skin texture.

· A healthy diet rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein can promote collagen production from within. Foods like berries, nuts, salmon, and leafy greens are packed with nutrients that support collagen synthesis and protect against oxidative stress that can break down existing collagen.

· Maintaining a consistent sunscreen routine is essential for preventing UV-induced collagen degradation. Protecting your skin from sun damage is needed for preserving existing collagen and promoting new synthesis.

For a deeper approach, expert also reveals to consider in-clinic procedures, like:

You may like to read

Microneedling, also known as collagen induction therapy, is a minimally invasive procedure that utilizes a pen-like device to create tiny wounds in the skin, prompting the body to produce more collagen for skin repair. The resulting holes are so small that they are not visible after the treatment.

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy: This is a non-invasive anti-ageing cosmetic procedure that involves using your blood to stimulate new collagen and tissue growth. A small amount of blood is drawn from your arm and processed to separate the platelet-rich plasma, which can then be topically applied or injected into your face following a microneedling session.

Injecting dermal and facial fillers into specific areas of the skin, such as facial wrinkles, stimulates collagen production and adds volume for a smoother, more youthful look.

Chemical peels: Acid solutions are utilized in chemical peels to remove dead skin cells, promoting the production of collagen. These peels can be tailored to different strengths, offering outcomes that range from surface-level to profound.

Skin resurfacing lasers induce controlled damage to the skin, stimulating the production of new collagen-producing cells. There are two types of laser skin resurfacing treatments: non-ablative, which does not harm the skin surface, and ablative and the other one is fractionally ablative treatments, which penetrate both superficial and deep layers of the skin and require local anaesthetic injections or oral pain medication for comfort.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.