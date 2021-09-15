Anti-Aging Yoga Asanas to Tighten The Skin Around Eyes, Reduce Wrinkles

Having bags under your eyes, wrinkles, dark circles, and puffiness can cause you to look much older than your actual age. Skin is a reflection of both inner and outer health and you can look as much as a decade or even younger if you take proper care of your skin. Yoga contains specific exercises which fall under physical postures known as asanas. Practicing these poses regularly once or twice a day can help you to improve your skin health thereby reducing puffiness around your eyes and helping to firm up the skin for that glowing, and radiant look.Also Read - Skincare: Facial Oils For Radiant, Smoother And Youthful Skin

Practicing yoga regularly can definitely help you improve the texture of your skin but you also need to make certain lifestyle changes if required. Having loose skin under the eyes, wrinkles, dark circles can be caused due to inadequate sleep; as a result of dry skin, allergies, eating too much salt, excessive alcohol intake, rubbing your eyes often, and smoking et cetera. Also Read - Alia Bhatt’s New Yoga Post on Urdhva Dhanurasana is Giving Major Fitness Vibes

By protecting yourself from harmful UV radiation with sunscreen you can help your skin look fresh and youthful and also use these physical postures to improve your health and keep stress away. Also Read - Here Are 9 Important Don'ts in Yoga

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares asanas that can help reduce fine lines, wrinkles and make you look youthful.

Padahasthasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing in Samasthithi

Exhale and gently bend your upper body, dropping your head and keeping your shoulders and neck relaxed

Place palms on either side of feet

Try to keep the legs and knees straight throughout the practice. If you are a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this.

With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs

Paschimottanasana – Seated forward bend

Formation of the Posture

Begin with Dandasana

Ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward

Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect

Exhale and empty your stomach of air

With the exhale, bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body

Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers

Try to touch your knees with your nose

Halasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Lift your middle and lower back and drop your toes on the floor behind

Try to bring your chest as close to your chin as possible

The palms can remain flat on the floor but you can bend the arms and support the back with the palms

Bal Bakasana – Baby Crane Pose

Formation of the posture

Begin in Marjariasana

Place your elbows down flat

Your fingers should point forward and they should be spread apart

Lean forward in such a way that all your body weight shifts onto your triceps

Find your balance and slowly lift both your feet off the ground. Bring your feet together

The following yoga asanas like Halasana, Bakasana, headstand etc. can be used to effectively reduce puffiness around the eyes. Perform these asanas holding each for up to 30 seconds and repeat up to 3 times. Yoga also contains many other practices, including techniques like Trikuti meditation / Third Eye meditation and pranayama techniques like Brahmari and Udgeeth pranayama which are very beneficial for improving skin health and minimizing wrinkles, saggy skin etc.