Anti-Inflammatory Diet: A more natural, less processed and nutritious diet can have an obvious impact on your physical and mental health in addition to reducing inflammation.

Anti-Inflammatory Diet: You may notice soreness and swelling in an inflamed region, which is a sign that an immune cell army has swarmed the area to clear out germs or treat wounds. Your body naturally produces inflammation as a defence against harm or injury. Immune cells that are constantly attacking the body can harm tissues and blood, which circulate through almost every organ. Dementia, cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and other illnesses can all be made worse over time by continuous low-grade inflammation. How to treat it naturally? Anti-inflammatory diet!

What is an Anti-Inflammatory Diet?

A diet that reduces inflammation? Your body will appreciate you for keeping this one around. This diet focuses more on what you should be eating than other ones that are all about what you can’t eat. Diets that lower inflammation are built on a foundation of whole, unprocessed foods. This diet includes a variety of foods such as fruits, vegetables, nutritious grains, lean meats, and healthy fats. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Antioxidants are mighty compounds that are your body’s ultimate defence against oxidative stress, helping to keep you youthful, energized, and thriving.” The expert shares a list of antioxidant-rich foods to fight inflammation. Antioxidants, which act as the body’s line of defence against free radicals, the misguided molecules that cause oxidative stress and inflammation, are abundant in anti-inflammatory foods.

An anti-inflammatory diet won’t work like magic to treat a condition like rheumatoid arthritis by modifying what you eat. However, a diet low in inflammatory foods may help you experience fewer flare-ups or less discomfort overall.

5 Antioxidant-Rich Foods to Treat Inflammation

Beetroot: It is rich in a group of antioxidants called betalains. They have also been shown to provide antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and detoxification support Spinach: It is also a great source of lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants that may help protect your eyes from damaging ultraviolet light and other harmful light wavelengths. Garlic: It contains antioxidants that support your body’s protective mechanisms against oxidative damage. Research suggests these antioxidants may significantly reduce oxidative stress and lower your risk of related diseases like Alzheimer’s disease. Cloves: They contain a compound called eugenol, which has been shown to act as a natural antioxidant. Eugenol stopped oxidative damage caused by free radicals five times more effectively than vitamin E, another potent antioxidant Amla: It is rich in antioxidants such as gallic acid, ascorbic acid and phenolic compounds and thus helps the body’s immune systems and digestion

Creating a healthy lifestyle may help you lower your risk of chronic inflammation. Engaging in three to five workouts each week and maintaining a healthy weight. Refraining from smoking or giving up, altogether Consuming no more than two ounces of alcohol each day. Use relaxing techniques to reduce stress, including yoga or meditation.

