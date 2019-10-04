Inflammation is a sign that tells, your immune system is fighting against foreign substances that can be harmful to your body. It is a significant part of protecting your own body. However, if inflammation persists, it can be debilitating too. Common symptoms of inflammation include redness, pain, and swelling. Notably, Chronic inflammation may not necessarily show any symptoms and can cause serious problems like heart disease, diabetes, cancer, fatty liver disease, etc. Apart from foreign particles, there are various factors that can lead to inflammation.

Causes of inflammation

According to a study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, eating foods rich in sugar and fructose can lead to inflammation, which can further lead to insulin resistance, obesity, diabetes, etc. Also, refind carbs like bread, pizza, pasta, pastries can also have the same effects. Excessive intake of alcohol and meat along with a sedentary lifestyle are also associated with inflammation.

Foods to eat to get rid of inflammation

If you are suffering from severe inflammation, you must consult a doctor. At the same time, you can add some of the effective anti-inflammatory foods like broccoli, sprouts, olive oil, almonds, avocados, turmeric, chili pepper, green tea, etc. to get better soon. A variety of foods rich in nutrients can also help you reduce inflammation.

Foods to avoid during inflammation

Inflammation is equivalent to disease and the way doctors suggest to maintain a distance from certain foods during certain diseases and conditions, we need to do the same in this case as well. Therefore, in the case of inflammation, avoid eating foods like sweetened drinks, fruit juices, cookies, chips, vegetable and soybean oil, alcohol, cake, ice cream, etc.

Along with these foods you can indulge in regular exercise, get enough sleep, and avoid sitting ideally at home. This is essential because, as mentioned above, improper sleep and a sedentary lifestyle can further increase your inflammation and make your condition worse.