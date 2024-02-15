Home

Lifestyle

Anti-Valentines Week 2024: Slap Day to Kick Day, Check Full-List of 7 Anti-Love Days

Anti-Valentines Week 2024: Slap Day to Kick Day, Check Full-List of 7 Anti-Love Days

As the love-filled week ends, a different phase begins- the Anti-Valentine's week. It commences immediately after Valentine's Day and is the opposite of the feeling of love. Here's the full list of the days that follow this week.

Anti-Valentines Week 2024: Slap Day to Kick Day, Check Full-List of 7 Anti-Love Days

Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is an annual celebration on February 14 dedicated to expressing unconditional love for that special person. Couples begin celebrating Valentine’s Week a week before, where they exchange cards, flowers and spend quality time together to honour their deep connection. Couples joyously celebrate various themed days, from Rose Day to Propose Day, expressing their affection in unique ways.

Trending Now

As the love-filled week ends, a different phase begins- the Anti-Valentine’s week. It commences immediately after Valentine’s Day and is the opposite of the feeling of love. People who are single or fresh out of relationships celebrate 7 days of Anti-Valentine’s week. It begins on February 15 and continues till February 21. Look below for the complete list of the days that follow this week.

You may like to read

Anti-Valentine’s Week 2024 Full List

Slap Day 2024: Anti-Valentine’s week starts with the slap day. Every year Slap Day is celebrated on February 15. The day allows all those heartbroken to slap their exes for all the pain they gave them. Kick Day: After slap day, the next day on the list, is kick day which is celebrated on February 16th each year. This day allows you to kick your ex’s memories and the toxicity they spread from your life. Get rid of all the gifts or memories you have for them. Perfume Day: After kick day, the third day of the Anti-Valentines Week is Perfume Day, which falls on February 17. This day is focusing just on yourself. Get rid of all the past negativity by wearing that amazing perfume. Flirt Day: The fourth day of the anti-valentines week is Flirting Day on February 18. This day is meant for all the singles to move on, take chances, and approach the person they had a long-time crush on. Convey your feelings to someone you like. Confession Day: The fifth day of Anti-Valentine Week. It falls on February 19th. The day allows you to confess your feelings to someone you like or to those you may have hurt in the past. Just apologising for your feelings will make you a better person. Missing Day: Missing day is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine’s week. It falls on February 20. The day is celebrated by those, who are missing their exes and wish to tell them how they feel. Breakup Day 2024: The last day of Anti-Valentine Week is observed as Breakup Day on February 21. This day allows you to end the toxic relationship that you have been suffering for the longest.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.