Now that Valentine’s Day is over, singles get their moment with Anti-Valentine’s Week, running from Slap Day to Breakup Day.

Anti-Valentine’s Week 2026: Complete calendar from Slap Day to Breakup Day and their meanings

As the buzz around Valentine’s Day fades, it’s time for singles and those who are healing from heartbreak to have a change of pace. Observed from February 15 to February 21, this unconventional week flips the script on traditional love celebrations and instead focuses on independence, emotional clarity, and personal growth.

The Anti-Valentine’s Week encourages people to let go of the past, embrace singlehood, and prioritise their own happiness. So, whether it’s about emotional detox, gaining confidence, or finding closure, each day carries a unique message.

Slap Day – February 15

The week starts with Slap Day, which is symbolic rather than literal. On this day, people are encouraged to give mental “slap” to negativity and toxicity. The motive is to release emotional baggage, whether it’s deleting old messages or removing reminders of painful relationships, and focus on moving forward with a lighter heart.

Kick Day – February 16

Kick Day continues the theme of emotional cleansing. It encourages people to kick out lingering hurt, regrets, and anything that prevents them from starting fresh. From discarding old gifts to reorganising your space, the day is about reclaiming control and making room for positivity.

Perfume Day – February 17

Now that letting go is done, the next step to healing is self-care. Perfume Day shifts attention toward self-love and confidence. It’s the perfect time to treat yourself, perhaps with a fragrance you’ve wanted for a long time or simply indulging in something that boosts your mood.

Flirt Day – February 18

Flirt Day adds a playful twist to the week. It nudges singles to step out of their comfort zones, meet new people, and enjoy lighthearted conversations. Whether it’s harmless banter or a healthy flirt, the day encourages people to make new connections

Confession Day – February 19

Honesty takes centre stage on Confession Day. It’s an opportunity to speak your truth, tell someone how you feel, apologise if needed, or simply clear misunderstandings. Expressing emotions openly can often bring relief, clarity, and sometimes even unexpected closure.

Missing Day – February 20

Missing Day acknowledges that it’s okay to think about people who once mattered. Whether it’s an old friend, a former partner, or a long-time crush, recognising these feelings can help with emotional healing. As they say, you cannot heal if you don’t feel.

Breakup Day – February 21

The week concludes with Breakup Day, symbolising courage and self-respect. If a relationship no longer serves you, it’s time to let it go. Walking away from something unhealthy is often an act of strength, and a step toward a happier future.

More than just a quirky trend

In a world that often glorifies romantic relationships, this week stands as a reminder that the most important relationship is the one you have with yourself. Anti-Valentine’s Week ultimately celebrates freedom, healing, and new beginnings.

