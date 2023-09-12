Home

Lifestyle

Antioxidant-Rich Diet: 6 Foods to Nurture Your Well-Being Inside And Out

Antioxidant-Rich Diet: 6 Foods to Nurture Your Well-Being Inside And Out

Antioxidant-Rich Diet: Numerous nutrient-dense foods, such as particular kinds of berries, nuts, and vegetables, are high in antioxidants. Did you know these foods can help prevent chronic diseases? Read here:

Antioxidant-Rich Diet: 6 Foods to Nurture Your Well-Being Inside And Out

Antioxidant-Rich Diet: Antioxidants are substances that your body produces and are present in your diet. They support your cells’ defence against injury from potentially dangerous substances known as free radicals. They defend your body against potentially dangerous free radicals, which may build up and encourage oxidative stress. Heart disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, and many other chronic illnesses are all made more likely by oxidative stress. Eat a variety of plants in your diet, such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, mushrooms, whole grains, legumes, herbs, spices, and even edible flowers, to enhance your total antioxidant consumption.

Trending Now

Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra said, “Antioxidants are compounds produced in your body and found in foods. They help defend your cells from damage caused by potentially harmful molecules known as free radicals. When free radicals accumulate, they can cause oxidative stress. This may damage your DNA and other important structures in your cells.” The nutritionist further reveals that eating a diet rich in antioxidants can help increase your blood antioxidant levels to decrease oxidative stress and reduce the risk of these diseases.

You may like to read

6 ANTIOXIDANT-RICH FOODS TO ADD TO YOUR EVERYDAY DIET

Blueberries ( Anthocyanins and other antioxidants): Help reduce the risk of heart disease by reducing levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and raising HDL (good) cholesterol Artichokes (Chlorogenic acid): Reduce the risk of certain cancers, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease Goji Berries (Lycium barbarum polysaccharides): Linked to a reduced risk of heart disease and cancer Beans (Kaempferol): Reduces chronic inflammation and suppresses cancer growth Beetroot (Betalains): Lower risk of cancers in the colon and digestive tract Spinach (Lutein and zeaxanthin): Help protect your eyes from damaging ultraviolet light and other harmful light wavelengths

By including these potent defenders in your diet, you are providing your body with the resources it needs to flourish. Consuming an antioxidant-rich diet can help fight free radicals and lower the chance of developing several chronic illnesses. Here’s to nourishing your health from the inside out and embracing the miracle of antioxidants!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES