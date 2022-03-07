Anupam Kher's Incredible Physical Transformation at 67 Makes All Young Bodybuilders Look Pani Kam Chai - See Pics

If you are feeling sluggish and hit by the Monday blues- then take a cue from veteran actor Anupam Kher who decided to spread some fitness inspo for his fans and followers. The actor on his 67th birthday took to social media to share his weight loss transformation.Also Read - Birthday Special: Veteran Actor Anupam Kher Turns 67 Today, Flaunts His Fit And Toned Body On Social Media - Watch Video

A Wednesday actor wrote a lengthy note saying that this year he wants to be more fit. The note read, "Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years," the actor wrote.

The actor also talked about his debut movie, Saraansh, "37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65-year-old man. Throughout my career, I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself."

The actor further added, “I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully, a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together! Wish me luck! This is 2022.”

Check out his post here:

Impressed by his physical transformation, actor Hrithik Roshan said, “Amazing. Happy birthday,” actor Satish Kaushik “Great Body, Great Mind, Great Actor, Great Friend… Oil the great year with superlative performances my dear Khersaab. Happy Birthday. Happiness Always.”

On the work front, Anupam will be seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. He also has Unnchai along with Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani.

Motivated much?