Anupam Kher’s Inspiring Workout Video Shows How to Recover Post Injury And Start Gymming at 68

Anupam Kher shows how an injury cannot stop you from achieving what you wish for. The actor recently shared a workout video post recovery and here is why it is inspiring people.

Workout, exercises, and physical activity is important to keep the body fit and increase longevity. Injuries and wounds are no obstacles, just like a pause. Anupam Kher has recently uploaded a workout video post his recovery. The veteran actor’s recent post stands as an inspiration to everyone hitting the workout blues or finding it difficult to resume their exercise routine. The 68-year-old actor;s unwavering determination and resilience is what propels him to keep going and that is the inspiration we all need in life!

But, it is not the same for everyone. Injuries and wounds take time to heal and there is a full recovery process only post which one should get back to the pavilion.

Anupam Kher’s Workout Video – Watch

Kher, took to Instagram and captioned his post,” Back to my BACK: I had to stop working out for almost five months due to a fracture in my right shoulder during the shoot of #Vijay69. Now I have started all over again and decided to put this video in public domain to feel responsible and continue to work towards a better physique! Wish me good luck and send me some strength! Jai Ho! 💪👍😍 #YearOfTheBody”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Tips to Resume Workout After Injury

Resuming physical activity after an injury can be exciting, but it’s crucial to be mindful of your body and take things slowly to avoid further injury. Here are some tips to help you make a safe and successful return to your workout routine:

Start slowly: Begin with low-impact activities, such as swimming, walking, or cycling. Gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts as you get stronger. Listen to your body: This is the most important tip. Don’t push yourself too hard, too soon. Pay attention to any pain or discomfort you experience and stop if anything feels wrong. Warm-up and cool-down: Always warm up before each workout with light cardio and dynamic stretches. Cool down afterwards with static stretches. Focus on rehabilitation exercises: Your doctor or physical therapist can recommend specific exercises to help you regain strength, flexibility, and range of motion in the injured area. Focus on Right Technique: Pay attention to your form to ensure you’re not putting unnecessary stress on your joints. If you’re unsure about something, ask a trainer or physical therapist for help. Cross-train: Incorporate different types of activities into your routine to avoid overusing the same muscle groups. This will help you stay motivated and reduce the risk of overuse injuries. Hydration is Key: Drinking plenty of water is essential for overall health and well-being. It’s especially important when you’re exercising to help your body recover and prevent dehydration. Fuel your body: Eat a healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These foods will provide your body with the nutrients it needs to heal and recover. Get enough sleep: Sleep is essential for healing and recovery. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night.

It takes time to recover from an injury. Don’t get discouraged if you don’t see results immediately. Just keep at it and you will eventually reach your goals. Don’t try to do too much too soon. Start with small, achievable goals and gradually increase them over time.

These are some generic tips to be mindful before resuming workouts or rigorous physical activity post an injury. However, this is should be embarked only after proper consultation with your doctor.

