Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan Sangeet: The duo has left the internet sparkling with their sangeet outfit. The Student of the Year 2 fame, Aditya Seal, is all ready to marry his girlfriend Anushka Ranjan. Taking the internet to a storm, the sangeet pictures of theirs have gone viral and we cannot take our eyes off such a sizzling combination! Designed by Manish Malhotra, Aditya looked dapper in black sherwani whereas Anushka looked stunning in a red lehenga. Their combination complemented each other a lot.

Rising up to the occasion, Aditya wore a black metallic sherwani. When people say black goes for all occasions, they surely would have meant this. His classic black sherwani is eye-grabbing worthy and stunning. Keeping it simple and sparkling, he kept the entire tone of his ensemble black. He completed his looks with perfectly gelled hair and formal black shoes.

Meanwhile, Anushka Ranjan looked ethereal in their sangeet. She chose a classic red sparkling lehenga. A red belt was attached to her waist to keep the dupatta in place. This looked elegant and gave an indo-western look. For accessories, she chose a statement bandhgala necklace. For makeup, she kept it simple. She highlighted her cheeks, bold lips and left her hair open.

The attires were designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. He is known for his quintessential and eloquent fashion choices and dresses. He was seen attending the event and along with him, several Bollywood actors also attended. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Vaani Kapoor and a few more were seen at the event.