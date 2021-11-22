Brides who ditched red lehenga: Wedding season is the time where you break a few old and stereotyped customs and adopt a new way. These Bollywood celebs have paved the way to make a new custom of wearing white at weddings and ditching the red lehenga saga. Right from Aishwarya Rai to Anushka Sharma, these celebs did not wear red but rather chose white for their special day. Have a look at it.Also Read - Anushka Ranjan's Emotional Bridal Entry Proves Love is so Overwhelming - Watch Viral Video

She wore a lavender lehenga. Her lehenga contains midriff with short choli, quarter-length sleeves, wide U neckline, heavy embroidery on the sleeves and sequinned tassels.

Anushka Sharma

For the auspicious occasion, she chose a pale pink royal vibe lehenga with a voluminous A-line skirt. Her lehenga was adorned with renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours decorated with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads. Her bridal jewellery is from the shelves of the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery collection.

Natasha Dalal

Natasha Dalal married Varun Dhawan in a pale gold lehenga adorned with dual tones of silver and gold embroidery. Her lehenga is from the shelves of ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar wore her dream lehenga from the shelves of Sabyasachi. Her lehenga is studded with zardozi and meenakari accents. She wore a statement bandhgala necklace, maang tika and huge earrings.

Rhea Kapoor

She wore a half-sleeved blouse with intricate thread work. She wore a cape which was made of ivory and gold. Instead of draping her head with a dupatta, she wore a veil handpicked and donned with tinny pearls and pieces from Birdhichand Ghanshyamadas. Her lehenga is from the shelves of her designer friend Anamika Khanna.

Gul Panag

Sustainable fashion has always been Gul Panag’s go-to. For the wedding, she wore her mother’s wedding lehenga. Her wedding ensemble is pink in shade with gold print. She wore statement jewellery with cool black sunglasses.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina wore a white lehenga with floral prints and had gota-patti embroidered border. Her blouse was filled with tiny floral prints and was three-quarter sleeves.

Soha Ali Khan

She knows how to keep all the elements sleek and chic. She chose a regal gold and ivory bridal lehenga. With the suggestion of Sharmila Tagore’s kesariya orange, Sohi adds colours to her wedding ensemble.

Asin Thottumkal

Ditching the classic red lehenga saga, Asin chose a beautiful gold and beige lehenga. The border has a maroon shade that contrasted the entire golden wedding outfit.

Amrita Puri

Amrita Puri looked chic and classy. She chose a floral gold lehenga with colourful embroidery and sequin work. Along with this, she chose a sheer dupatta that went well with her entire look. For accessories, she chose a statement gold choker and maang tika.

Mira Rajput

For the wedding, Mira Rajput wore a pastel lehenga. She chose a blush-hued bridal in a powder pink lehenga. Her lehenga has heavily detailed work done. Mira’s lehenga has gold embellishment and it makes her stand out.

Neha Dhupia

Neha tied knots with Angad Bedi in May 2018. Her lehenga is from the shelves of Anita Dongre. She chose a baby pink lehenga, giving it a pastel vibe.

Miheeka Bajaj

Miheeka’s wedding attire had created a stir on the internet. She wore an intricately embroidered lehenga. Her lehenga was hand made with the amalgamation of chikankari, zardozi and gold metalwork. Her lehenga is from the shelves of ace designer Anamika Khanna.