Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood actress and producer is known for her amazing acting skills. Not only her acting skills, but people are also gushing over her fashion sense too. Actress ic is currently in the United Kingdom with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. Anushka has accompanied her husband who is the captain of the Indian Cricket Team for test matches currently being played between Indian and England. The actress was spotted in a beautiful white maxi dress at a restaurant in Leeds, England. The picture later surfaced online.Also Read - Virat Kohli on England Missing Key Players: Even if They Were Playing, We Think We Can Beat Anyone

Check out the Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDIAN CELEBRITIES (@indian_celebrities_)

Also Read - Anushka Sharma Looks Chic with Her Biker Jacket Worth Rs. 6K from H&M and Prada Bag Worth Rs. 1Lakh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King__Kohli❤👑 (@kohli_lover1)



For the occasion, Anushka chose a gorgeous white dress from ASOS. It is a fast-fashion label. She carried a Stell McCartney bag and put on minimal jewels. Also Read - Anushka Sharma in Rs 11k Cardigan, Rs 1 Lakh Prada Bag Enjoy Vegan Lunch Date With Virat Kohli

To know the detail about the dress: she wore a broderie maxi with blouson sleeves, a tie in the front for the occasion. The dress was long, detailed hem and flowy. Be it for the summer heat or important dates, this outfit works like a charm in both ways.

Wondering about the price of this chic outfit? This outfit is available on the ASOS website and the price is Rs.12,686 (USD 171). Currently, the dress is at a discount and you can avail the same for Rs.10,456, approximately USD 120.

To make it more stylish and picturesque, Anushka wore strappy beige and golden sandals and a mini round bag from Stella McCartney. To finish off her looks, she wore a layered golden chain, hoop earrings and rings. To give it a touch, Anushka left her hair open in a side parting and had minimal makeup on. For safety and protection, she wore a black mask.

Virat looked comfortable and easy. He wore a black T-shirt with grey joggers, white sneakers and a face mask.

What do you think of Anushka’s ensemble?