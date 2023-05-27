Home

Anushka Sharma And Kriti Sanon Unexpectedly Twin in Richard Quinn Gowns at Different Events, Who Nailed The Look?

Bollywood beauties, Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon stunned in similar Richard Quinn gowns at two prestigious events on the same day.

Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon recently left fans stunned as they coincidentally stepped out in similar Richard Quinn gowns. The actresses wore it on the same day but for the different events. Their similar fashion choices immediately caught people’s attention and fans got gaga over it and started comparing both divas. The pictures are going viral as actresses marked an unexpected twinning moment that took social media by storm.

Anushka Sharma made her Cannes red carpet debut in ivory Richard Quinn gown. The ensemble features off shoulder neckline, decorated in elaborate floral patterns with white embellishment details throughout the length of the gown. For glam picks, Anushka went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, nude lip shade and glowing skin. The actor wore her tresses slicked into a top bun and accessorized her look with sleek earrings. Interestingly, on the same day, Kriti marked a stunning appearance at IIFA ROCKS 2023 green carpet wearing the exact same dress as Anushka, but it was in black colour. For hairdo, Kriti went with matching top bun along with minimal makeup and sleek accessories.

Both, Bollywood divas Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon served twinning and winning goals, however, at different venues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTH (@althindia)

Speaking of Anushka and Kriti’s upcoming work, Anushka will be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’. The film will be a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be seen paired with Shahid Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film. The ‘Mimi’ actress also has ‘Ganapath’ along with Tiger Shroff.

