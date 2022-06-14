Anushka Sharma has always been a style icon for so many. Whether its on-screen or off-screen, the diva surely knows how to turn heads with her fashion statement. Her simple yet elegant style has been adored the most. Anushka Sharma was currently seen enjoying vacation with her husband, Virat Kohli. The actor recently shared some solo photos of herself, and internet users can’t get enough of her beachy appearance.Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Rush To Hospital, Hours After Returning From Their Maldives Vacation, Fans Say 'May Be Another Good News'

Anushka is romping like a beach diva in black one-shoulder monokini covered-up with a black hat. For accessories, the diva went with dainty small hoops that matched with her outfit beautifully. She went with a no makeup look but did not skip her sunscreen for sure. In the pictures we can see the actor poses like a shy baby, she also captioned her Instagram post as When the “sun made me shy..” Also Read - Anushka Sharma Slays Her Beach Look in Maldives With Tangerine Monokini And Hat, Fans Call Her Cutiepie

Fires and emojis started flooding as soon as Anushka posted her pictures on the gram. “Beach Baby” “What a look” “Beautiful” such comments were seen on actor’s social media post. While actor Aditi Rao hydrai also loved her look as she commented on her post. Take a look at the picture. Also Read - Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Snapped In Cool Casuals At Airport, Their Adorable PDA Will Melt Your Heart - Watch Video

A look at Anushka Sharma’s Sexy Black Monokini:

Before that the Anushka Sharma had the internet going with her sexy orange monokini. The actor teamed her beach outfit with black hat and oversized cape. She accessorized her ensemble with silver chain and golden earrings.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is ready to return to the big screen with Chakda Xpress, her first film after Zero in 2018. Jhulan Goswami, a former Indian captain, is the inspiration for her upcoming film.