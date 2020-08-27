Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is pregnant. The Tinsel town diva along with her husband, Virat Kohli, announced the news of their pregnancy through an adorable post on Wednesday morning. As per the caption of the post, she is due in January 2021. This means Anushka Sharma is around 4 months pregnant. Today, we will tell you about the changes your body goes through during this time and what all you can expect during the second trimester of your pregnancy. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to be Parents Soon?

Pregnancy: All About Second Trimester

This is the time when you enjoy your pregnancy and signs like breast tenderness, nausea, anxiety, fatigue, etc. disappear. By the end of the 4th month of pregnancy, here are certain changes that your body and baby go through.

Changes Your Baby Goes Through

In the second trimester, your baby starts stretching, snoozing, and thumb-sucking inside your tummy. Also, she explores her new abilities and reflexes. Her height also increases by around 0.17 kgs or approximately 170 grams. By this time, your baby’s eyes become sensitive to light and therefore she can sense bright light outside your tummy. Also, she can hear your sound and mother’s heartbeat too. This means you can bond with your unborn baby at this time.

Changes Your Body Goes Through

You will gain around 60 per cent of your total pregnancy weight during the second trimester. You will have cravings and heartburn will also become a consistent problem. Frequent urination and shortness of breath are some other signs that you will experience. These occur as your baby is growing in size and therefore your uterus is expanding to make space for the foetus. As a result, other organs feel the pressure. This can lead to pain in the back, thighs, groin area, and abdomen.

During the second trimester, your nipples and the areolas will become darker. Hormonal changes may also cause an increase in vaginal discharge. Some women also experience tingling hands and constipation. However, these problems disappear after delivery.