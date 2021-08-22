Anushka Sharma, a well-known Bollywood actress and producer who is also known for her quirky and witty characters, is back to reveal her new looks. Her cool jacket should be on our wish cart right now. Her super cool oversized jacket with denim and a crop top is the best combination of comfortable clothing ever. Her latest picture from the streets of London is the new cool thing to happen.Also Read - Anushka Sharma in Rs 11k Cardigan, Rs 1 Lakh Prada Bag Enjoy Vegan Lunch Date With Virat Kohli

Instagram being the next stop to fashion and glam, she shared her picture with a printed jacket, denim and a solid top. She uploaded the picture with a purple heart as her caption. She posed on the streets of London with a cool purple neon light in the background.

Check out Her Instagram Post:

Anusha Sharma a recent mommy of her beautiful daughter Vamika, accompanied her husband, Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian Men's Cricket team. The team is currently on England tour. Anusha never shies from experimenting with her costumes.

The producer of NH10, Anushka Sharma wore an oversized cotton canvas biker jacket. The printed biker jacket had long sleeves, diagonal zip and notch lapels. Anushka is seen posing with her sleeves rolled up.

Wondering about the price of the jacket and handbag? We have you covered. Her jacket is from H&M, a fast-fashion label. The jacket is worth Rs.5,999. Her handbag is from the shelves of Prada Duet which costs Rs.1,03,335 (USD 1,390).

From glam to minimal, Anushka knows it all. She chose golden hop earrings, several gold chains with a cute little ‘A’ pendent. She keeps her looks simple by leaving her locks open along with her Prada shoulder bag. To finish her looks, she wore minimal make-up, glossy pink lip shade and that is it.

What do you think about this ensemble?