Anushka Sharma celebrated her husband Virat Kohli’s 32nd birthday on October 5 in Dubai where his Royal Challengers teammates were also present. Both Anushka and Virat’s fans made the birthday celebration videos viral in which mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma is looking pleasing and super adorable. Also Read - Mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma Looks Glowing in Pristine White Dress at RCB IPL Match, Cheers For Virat Kohli

For the birthday bash, Anushka sported an off-shoulder floral dress that featured multiple frilled layers. It was also cinched at the waist and that gave the midi ensemble an elegant look. Anushka once again unknowingly impressed the fashion police with her maternity fashion choice and left her fans drooling over her pictures and videos. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Wears a Striking Maternity Dress Worth Rs 2.5k, Cheers For Husband Virat Kohli From The Stands, See PICS

To enhance her pre-baby glow, Anushka went with dewy make-up, nude pink lipstick, blushed cheeks, kohl-clad eyes, and sleek eyeliner. She elevated her outfit with san-accessories and left her middle-parted wavy hair open. Have a look at her look for yourself below. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Looks Pretty in Red Dress as She Flaunts Baby Bump While Cheering For Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram Parents soon #anushkasharma celebrates #viratkohli birthday ❤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 4, 2020 at 11:49pm PST

Notably, ever since Anushka Sharma has announced her pregnancy, she has left us spellbound with her effortless fashion and sartorial choices.

Let us know in the comment section below if you like Anushka Sharma’s maternity wardrobe collection and if you would buy yourself a similar outfit.