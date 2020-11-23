Since the time Anushka Sharma has announced her pregnancy, she is giving us major maternity fashion goals. The diva has been spotted multiple times post the announcement and every time she has managed to slay in whatever she is donning. From puff sleeve dresses to cute pastel dungarees, ruffled numbers, and ethnic attires, Anushka has increased the style quotient in every maternity outfit she has picked. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Steps Out in Mumbai For an Ad Shoot in Teal Green Gown, Her Pregnancy Glow is Unmissable

In her latest Instagram post, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a nude coloured T-shirt which she paired with the same coloured ribbed knit skirt. Anushka’s midi-skirt featured a ribbed texture. Take a look at how the ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actor styled her classy maternity outfit this time. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Shares Candid Chai Time Picture Clicked By Her Father

Like always, Anushka preferred her minimalist style to grab the eyeballs. The tinsel town diva was looking stunning in a neutral tone from head to toe. To give a cool look to her outfit, she knotted her relaxed top at the waist. To enhance her overall loo, the mommy-to-be opted for a layered gold chain necklace. To add some glam, she went with soft dewy makeup, classic red lips, and loose waves.

