Anushka Sharma Puts on Jaw-Dropping Display in Black Cut-Out Dress Worth Rs 67K at Karan Johar's Birthday Bash

It was a fashion extravaganza at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. The multi-hyphenated hosted a starry birthday bash which saw the crème da crème of Bollywood in attendance. Actor Anushka Sharma who has been training hard for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress took some time off from her cricket training sessions to attend KJO's bash. The actor made several heads turn in her direction for the party wearing a solid black edgy outfit.

The theme of the party was black, and bling and the actor opted for just that. She added the bling quotient via her accessories. For the unversed, Anushka's dress is from the shelves of the designer label Elisabetta Franchi. The actor can be seen flaunting her tan look at the party and we are not complaining.

Her floor-length dress featured a round neck, long sleeves, rear zip fastening, ruched detailing, cut-out detailing, chain-link detailing, and side slit. The dress is decorated with a chunky gold-tone chain adorns the upper body. With a stretch fit, this dress is finished with a side slit and floor-length.

The actor also posted a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle before heading for the party. She captioned her post, “Two hours past my bedtime but looking fine 😋🖤🎂”

Check out Anushka Sharma’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Anushka’s husband Virat Kohli couldn’t take his eyes off her. He dropped a comment on the actor’s picture, “Wow,” with several lovestruck and heart emojis. Her friends from the industry also dropped comments on her picture, while Rhea dropped a fire emoji, Dia Mirza dropped a fire and heart emoji.

What’s the price of Anushka’s dress?

If you loved what Anushka is wearing for KJO’s party, then you are in luck. The dress is worth $864 which is approximately Rs 67, 058. The dress is available on Far Fetch website for buying.

Big wigs of the industry attended the Karan Johar’s birthday bash.

What are your thoughts on Anushka’s look?