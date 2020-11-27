Momy-to-be Anushka Sharma is seemingly Paparazzi’s favourite B-town celebrity whom they love to click these days. Every possible outdoor shoot or presence of the first time expecting mother is being captured by the photographers for all the right reasons. Also Read - Sabyasachi Gifts a Gorgeous Piece of Jewellery to Anushka Sharma Weeks After She Announced Her Pregnancy With Husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is raising the maternity fashion bar set by herself only. She seems effortlessly cool and stunning in whatever maternity outfit she opts for. The ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actor was recently papped outside her vanity van in a pretty yellow mini dress by Indian designer Anita Dongre’s label. The actor left all her fans swooning with her vibrant and pleasant look. Also Read - Pregnant Anushka Sharma Sets Maternity Fashion Right In Rs 15K Lilac Suit By Brand Tokree

The glowing soon-to-be mother, Anushka Sharma was looking radiant in this chic dress that featured Resham embroidery detailing all over and especially at the broad neckline. It also had elbow-length balloon sleeves and embroidered pockets. To add some glam and style to her cute look, Anushka opted for a pair of hoop earrings, dewy make-up, berry-toned lipstick, and lightly kohled eyes. She kept her hair lightly curled and open. Anushka completed her stunning look with a pair of sneakers.

If you want to have this gorgeous dress in your wardrobe, you need to visit Anita Dongre’s website and spend Rs. 16,900. Have a look at the Thera dress for yourself below: