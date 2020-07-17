At a time when we are working on boosting our body’s immunity amid the ongoing Covid pandemic, dental hygiene is important too, reminds Anushka Sharma. The actress-producer highlighted the necessity of regularly practicing the ancient Ayurvedic method of oil pulling. Also Read - AB de Villiers And His Wife Danielle to Have Third Child Together; Anushka Sharma Reacts

Anushka shared a few photos on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen sitting beside her pet dog while performing the"morning ritual".

"My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as 'kavala' or 'gundusha', a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out. This action is excellent for dental hygiene and health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this. Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too," she captioned.

On the work front, Anushka as a producer is currently riding high on the success of her latest projects, the web series “Pataal Lok” and the digitsl film “Bulbbul”.