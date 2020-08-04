Actress Anushka Sharma loves to annoy her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, by beating him at board games. Also Read - Dil Bechara Released Online: Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Anupam Kher And Others Send Best Wishes to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Film And Team

On Tuesday, Anushka conducted an interactive question-answer session on Instagram, where she shared a lot of fun anecdotes and meaningful advice among followers.

When a user asked her about one thing she does to irritate Virat, she replied: "If I beat him in any board game and then rub it in. He hates losing in anything!"

Anushka also spoke about the factors that help in creating a successful relationship.

“Faith, knowing that love is acceptance, a good relationship is a commitment, a promise to be there for better or worse because through the ups and downs it allows the individuals the space and understanding to grow into their highest human potential,” she added.

Virat and Anushka got married in 2017 in Italy.