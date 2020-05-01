Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turned 32 today. The diva is known for her talent, honesty, and style. The ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actor who looks stunning, takes a good care of her health and fitness. Even during the lockdown, she has not shifted her focus and taking appropriate measures to boost her immunity and stay away from infections. Also Read - Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Madhuri Dixit Nene Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Recently, in a live session with her husband Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma talked about her dietary habits and how she keeps a good care of her health. Also she spilled secret about her favourite quarantine tea that is a great immunity boosting drink one can have.

She said, "I think all of us are trying to do whatever we can to boost our immunity. We have been having a lot of haldi, haldi in the morning when we wake up, we are having haldi ginger and Kali Mirch ka chai (tea)…". She also talked about being hydrated.

Kitchen ingredients that Anushka talked about, have an array of health benefits. Let’s know about them one by one.

Turmeric

This Indian spice contains a strong compound called curcumin that has medicinal properties. Also, it has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Having turmeric tea daily in the morning can keep you away from infections by boosting your immune function. It is also known to improve your cardiovascular health. It enhances level of brain hormone called BDNE, which helps in fighting against degenerative processes in brain.

Ginger

Ginger is one of the most healthiest kitchen ingredients. It is rich in a substance called gingerol, that is known to have powerful medicinal properties. Its intake is highly effective in reducing nausea. You can have ginger tea in the morning to get rid of muscle pain and soreness. Additionally, this anti-inflammatory spice can keep your heart healthy.

Black Pepper

Rich in antioxidants, black pepper can potentially neutralise free radicals and prevent health ailments like heart disease, inflammation, cancers, premature ageing etc. Black pepper is antibacterial in nature and that helps it cure cough and cold. You can have black pepper tea in case of congestion. Even if you wish to lose weight, this spice can help you by increasing your metabolism and flushing out toxins from the body.