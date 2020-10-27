Momy-to-be Anushka Sharma is currently in UAE for supporting her husband Virat Kohli as he is participating in the ongoing IPL 2020. She keeps on appearing to watch the matches and cheer for her hubby from the stands. Every time she appears, the actor gives major maternity wear goals. Anushka Sharma made headlines twice recently when she was spotted at two matches in a navy blue sheer number and orange printed off-shoulder outfits. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Looks Pretty in Peach as She Basks in the Sun, Don’t Miss Her Cute Baby Bump

Anushka Sharma’s latest sartorial pick was a striking red dress featuring an easy empire waist and flowy butterfly sleeves. She looked extremely comfortable in this red ensemble. Have a closer look at her pics below. Also Read - Can You Guess The Price of Anushka Sharma's Semi-Sheer Maternity Dress That She Wore to Attend The Ongoing IPL 2020?



This pretty dress worn by Anushka Sharma costs 2.5 k. You don’t believe us? Have a look at its price below for yourself.

To add some glam, Anushka opted for a pair of oversized gold hoops by Misho, stacked bracelets, and a chunky watch. To enhance her overall look, she kept her makeup neutral. Also, Anushka left her locks open.

We absolutely loved Anushka’s recent pick and is perfect to wear even if you are not expecting a baby. You can don this pretty outfit to attend a brunch party or a work-related meeting.