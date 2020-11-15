Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma recently gave a sneak-peek of her Diwali look through her Instagram handle. The diva was dazzling in an ivory salwar suit. The ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actor celebrated the festival of light without her husband Virat Kohli this year. She kept the celebration, a low-key affair. Also Read - Anushka Sharma's Rs 28k Breezy Boho Maternity Dress is Just Perfect For Expecting Moms, See Pics

What Did Anushka Wear? Also Read - Anushka Sharma’s Wish For Virat Kohli On His Birthday Is Too Cute To Handle, Priyanka Chopra, Mouni Roy Drop Comments

Anushka donned an off-white salwar suit for Diwali. She complimented her festive look with a pair of matching jutties. The tinsel town diva also wore a pair of statement chaandbali earrings and left her wavy tresses open. Look at her festive look for yourself below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



Anushka Sharma is a fan of simplicity it seems. When it comes to her style, she seemingly likes to pick casual but impactful outfits. The actor always manages to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices and she effortlessly manages to oscillate between a subtle and casual attire and a vibrant festive pick.