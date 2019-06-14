Mid-week is not really a good time to mention gym woes but one look at Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma‘s latest grind will make you grab your athleisure and hit the gym, first thing this weekend. While the actress is headed to England to reunite with hubby Virat Kohli who is there for the ongoing cricket World Cup, Anushka treated fans to two videos of her effortlessly hot pilates session at the gym and fans were left swooning.

In the shared videos, Anushka can be seen donning a black sports bralette paired with jeggings and her mid-parted hair left open. Attempting lunges on the Pilates machine, Anushka reposted her rehab pilates instructor’s video which was captioned, “Pilates Queen love the crown” (sic).

Megha Kawale, the instructor, also posted videos of Anushka on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Absolutely love her form and muscle recruitment, makes the most difficult pilates excercises look soooo easy her positive energy and focus always inspires me to do my best ! slaying pilates like a queen @anushkasharma … #AnushkaSharma #back #neck #spine #Bollywood #rehabpilates #lowerback #painfreelife #Fitness #MKMovement #MeghaKawale #PilatesIndia #pilatesrehabilitation #Southmumbai #pilatesfit #Lifestyle #Lowerback #Pilatesinstuctor #pilatesstudio #pilatescommunity #posture #spine #back #pilatesbody #pilatesgirl #strongandsexy” (sic).

Anushka is in England for a couple of brand shoots and post their wrap-up, the diva will spend time with Virat following the guidelines set by BCCI according to which the wives of cricketers will spend only 15 days with their partners during the World Cup.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and as of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project.