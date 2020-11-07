Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making headlines these days. The former’s maternity wardrobe collection and the latter’s performance in the IPL are grabbing people’s attention. The couple is currently in Abu Dabi where Virat recently celebrated his 32nd birthday with wife Anushka and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RBC) teammates. And, the video of the celebration went viral. Also Read - Anushka Sharma’s Wish For Virat Kohli On His Birthday Is Too Cute To Handle, Priyanka Chopra, Mouni Roy Drop Comments

Soon after that, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to share her dreamy pictures with hubby Virat Kohli. They both were looking madly in love and we couldn’t hold ourselves back from drooling over their mushy clicks. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Looks Super Adorable in a Pretty Floral Dress That She Wore For Virat Kohli's Birthday Celebration in Dubai

In the pictures, Anushka was donning a black coloured cotton dress with pretty floral embroidery from the label Pinnacle by designer Shruti Sancheti. This boho-inspired dress featured a buttoned-up front that gave a laidback vibe to the look, gathered waistline, and contrasting thread work all over the sleeves and the neckline. Momy-to-be Anushka Sharma accessorized her dress with a pair of oversized hoop earrings and opted for dark pink lipstick. Have a look at Anushka and Virat’s lovely pictures below for yourself. Also Read - Mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma Looks Glowing in Pristine White Dress at RCB IPL Match, Cheers For Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 5, 2020 at 12:52pm PST

This simple yet striking outfit is ideal for expecting moms and can be worn by others too for a night out, an evening party, or a Zoom meeting. This roomy dress sported by Anushka Sharma costs Rs. 28k. Here is the proof.