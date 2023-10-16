Home

Lifestyle

Anxiety And Diet: 5 Nutrients to Reduce The Feeling of Panic And Fear

Anxiety And Diet: 5 Nutrients to Reduce The Feeling of Panic And Fear

Anxiety And Diet: It might come as a shock to you to find that particular dietary ingredients, like omega 3, magnesium, vitamin D, and others, have been proved to lower anxiety.

Anxiety And Diet: 5 Nutrients to Reduce The Feeling of Panic And Fear

Anxiety And Diet: Anxiety is an all-encompassing phrase used to cover a number of illnesses, including social anxiety disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and phobias, and is often characterized by persistent feelings of tension, concern, and uneasiness that can interfere with everyday living. With 7.3% of the world’s population experiencing anxiety, it is one of the most common mental health illnesses.

Trending Now

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Your diet can be a secret weapon for mental well-being. Nutrients play a pivotal role in promoting good mental health and reducing anxiety.” There are numerous more dietary factors that can help reduce anxiety in addition to healthy recommendations like eating a balanced meal, staying hydrated, and limiting or eliminating alcohol and caffeine. For instance, complex carbs assist in maintaining a more stable blood sugar level, which promotes a calmer state of mind since they are processed more gradually.

You may like to read

5 Nutrients to Treat Anxiety & Its Symptoms

Vitamin D: It has immunomodulatory, neuroprotective, and neurotrophic properties and may affect the brain tissues involved in the pathophysiology of anxiety NAC: The anti-inflammatory activity of NAC is protective against chronic inﬂammation, which is implicated in the pathogenesis of many psychiatric disorders. NAC can influence the balance of a neurotransmitter called glutamate in the brain. Imbalances in glutamate are associated with anxiety disorders, and NAC may help restore this balance. Magnesium: It is involved in regulating neurotransmitters and the function of the central nervous system. It helps balance the excitatory and inhibitory signals in the brain, potentially reducing anxiety symptoms. Magnesium may stimulate the production of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that has a calming effect on the brain. Probiotics: They have the ability to restore normal microbial balance, and therefore have a potential role in the treatment and prevention of anxiety. They can play a key role in mood regulation by helping to reduce inflammation in your body, produce feel-good neurotransmitters, and affect your stress response. Omega 3: Omega-3 fatty acids are involved in a wide range of physiological functions that are related to neurogenesis, neurotransmission, and neuroinflammation; particularly eicosapentaenoic (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

A diet high in whole grains, vegetables, and fruits is healthier than one high in processed food’s simple carbs. The time you eat is also crucial. Avoid skipping meals. By doing this, you run the risk of experiencing blood sugar dips that make you uneasy and exacerbate underlying anxiety.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES