Anxiety Diet: 5 Teas to Manage Everyday Stress and Overall Mental Health

Stress, anxiety, and depression has become a rising concern all across the globe. Living in 2023, having conversations about mental health has surely become wa easy, however, there still needs to be more awareness on the same. In this hustle culture, talking about it is not just enough, taking action to manage and maintain a healthy mental well-being is equally important. And diet can play a vital role here.

According to celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra, “Anxiety is one of the most prevalent mental health conditions, affecting approximately 7.3% of the global population It is an umbrella term used to describe various disorders — such as generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety, and phobias — and is generally characterized by constant feelings of tension, worry, and nervousness that can interfere with daily life.” She also adds, “In the hustle and bustle of life, it is essential to find moments of tranquility. That is where these incredible anxiety-relief teas come in! One of the key reasons teas are so beneficial for your health is due to L-theanine, an amino acid that helps to balance mood.”

Try these sips of tranquillity and have a better go at the stress levels.

MENTAL HEALTH: 5 TEAS TO MANAGE EVERY STRESS AND ANXIETY

Chamomile tea: Chamomile is a well-known herb that has been used for centuries to promote relaxation and sleep. It contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to receptors in the brain that have calming effects. Chamomile tea is also caffeine-free, so you can enjoy it without worrying about it interfering with your sleep. Lavender tea: Lavender is another herb that is known for its calming properties. It has been shown to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, and improve sleep quality. Lavender tea is also caffeine-free, so it is a good choice for people who are looking for a relaxing tea to drink before bed. Peppermint tea: Peppermint tea is a refreshing and invigorating tea that can also help to reduce stress and anxiety. It contains menthol, which has been shown to have calming effects on the body. Peppermint tea can also help to improve digestion, which can help to reduce overall stress levels. Green tea: Green tea contains L-theanine, an amino acid that has been shown to have calming effects on the brain. It can also help to improve focus and concentration. Green tea is also a good source of antioxidants, which can help to protect the body from damage caused by stress Rooibos tea: Rooibos tea is a caffeine-free tea that is naturally sweet and slightly nutty. It contains chrysopodine, an antioxidant that has been shown to have anti-anxiety effects. Rooibos tea is also a good source of magnesium, a mineral that is important for stress relief.

