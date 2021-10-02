Anxiety Issues in Pets: Humans suffer from anxiety, so do pets! Anxiety affects a dog’s mental and physical health & well-being and may lead to severe repercussions in their lifestyle. Stress, fear, or trauma in pets are the possible culprits. Anxiety in pets can result in a whole lot of reactions such as excessive barking, whining, restlessness, lack of appetite, and aggressive behavior in pets. The possible triggers could be a car trip, a new family member or a pet, change in residence or environment, separation anxiety from the pet parent, transition to a crate, thunderstorms, fireworks, trip to the park, crowded places, loud noises, or even a visit to a vet or groomer in certain cases. If these triggers are not taken care of through socialization or through medications, they may result in fear, anxiety, and possible aggression in pets. CBD Oil has been known to be a natural relaxant in pets and helps them to calm down all these triggers.Also Read - Delhi AIIMS Develops 2 Mobile Apps For Patients Dealing With Anxiety, Depression

How does social anxiety look in pets?

Turning aggressive and growling, barking, or jumping on a person or animal.

Whining, howling, or hiding underneath the bed/sofa, or moving to the far end corner of the crate in fear.

Urinating and defecating continuously or panting, drooling, and being nervous.

If there has been no human contact before or in case they have experienced extreme physical abuse at the hands of the owner.

Verbal abuse through loud talk or a violent environment is also prone to trigger stress.

Socialising pets at an early stage may help to tackle most of these situations along with training sessions that help to correct behavior with positive reinforcements. This helps to build trust between the owner and the pet and helps to reassure the pets that they are in safe and secure hands. Their mental well-being and anxiety can be taken care of with the help of CBD treats and supplements. Also Read - Regular Exercise May Lower the Risk of Developing of Anxiety by 60% Says Study

What is CBD Oil and how is it used in pets?

CBD or cannabidiol is a natural and non-intoxicating compound found in cannabis or hemp. It is made from extracting CBD from the cannabis plant and diluting it with a carrier oil like hemp seed oil or coconut oil. CBD is one of cannabis’s non-psychoactive compounds and there has been clinical evidence that shows that it produces calming effects on pets suffering from anxiety, seizures, or chronic pain when used as pet medication as per the dosage prescribed by vets. Also Read - How Healing Gem Stones Helps in Combating Anxiety And Depression in Millennial?

CBD Oil-based products are used as ‘dog medicine’ in cases of skin infection in dogs and are also used as painkillers for dogs to relieve itching and skin rashes when used topically. It has anti-inflammatory properties, soothes skin rashes, reduces arthritic pain, lubricates joints, and maintains healthy skin in dogs and cats when used as a topical measure.

How does CBD Oil or supplements help pets affected with anxiety issues?

CBD or Cannabidiol interacts with the endocannabinoid receptors located in the central and the peripheral nervous systems in pets which help to maintain the balance in the body and keep it in a normal and healthy state. In other words, CBD oil or supplements help to manage anxiety in pets by changing the brain’s receptor response to serotonin – the key hormone that stabilizes the mood and enables the brain cells and other nervous system cells to respond to each other and regulate behavior, awareness of pain, heart & lungs, mobility, appetite, body temperature, anxiety, etc.

It is important to note that CBD oil does not contain THC, the compound that gives a high as most products are derived from hemp and not marijuana.

How to choose the best CBD Oil for pets with anxiety?

The right dose of CBD oil to treat anxiety is very important and it’s always better to consult a vet. Choose a broad spectrum CBD oil as it contains 100% natural plant compounds. Oils may vary as per their potency and effectiveness. Choose a product in a spray form as it can easily be added to their food or dipped in treats or even applied or sprayed on the skin to counter skin rashes or allergies which trigger anxiety spells in pets. The dosage will depend on the pet’s ailment, breed, and size as per the vet’s suggestion and the effect is mostly seen within an hour. It is advisable to administer dosage to your pet only upon a thorough understanding of the pet’s history and health condition by a qualified veterinarian.

Pets will appear calmer, relaxed, and less anxious once their dosage is set. A happy pet will in turn make their human calmer and stress-free to lead a healthy and long life. Introduce your pet to the wonders of CBD oil and watch your pet thrive in their environment.

— Inputs by Dr. Dilip Sonune, Director of Veterinary Services at Wiggles

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the doctor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The doctor is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article).