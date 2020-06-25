Nobody wants to age early or look old in their early adulthood. In a bid to look younger, people spend a huge amount of money on anti-ageing creams available in the market. These beauty products contain too many chemicals that may damage your skin and cause allergy. These creams are not 100 per cent safe to use. So what should you do to delay early ageing? Go natural. Home remedies are safe, effective and cheap too. All you need to do is to prepare anti-ageing face packs at home using your kitchen ingredients. Read further to know the recipes. Also Read - Want to Reduce Ageing Signs And Prevent Diabetes? Use Argan Oil

Coconut Oil Face Mask

Take a small bowl and add 1 tablespoon coconut oil and 1/2 tablespoon pomegranate seed oil in it. Mix them well and then apply on your clean face and neck. Now, wait for at least an hour. Then wash it off using normal water. Applying this mask daily can make your skin firm and reverse skin damage. Also, this face pack can protect your skin from ill-effects of sun rays and tanning. Also Read - Malaika Arora is Ageing Like Wine And THESE Pictures in Sheer Black Bold Dress Are Proof!

Avocado Face Mask

Mix half an avocado (mashed) with a tablespoon of oats. Apply the mask on your face and rinse off after 20 minutes using warm water. Using this mask thrice a week can reduce wrinkles and fine lines. The antioxidants present in this face pack can fight against sagging skin. Also Read - Want to Look Young For Years? Equip Your Beauty Arsenal With These Anti-Ageing Ingredients

Banana Face Pack

Firstly, smash a banana and add 1 teaspoon of rose water in it. Mix them well and then apply on your face. Wait for around 30 minutes. Then, wash off using cold water. Applying this mask every alternate day can heal your skin and make it glow. Also, vitamin A and E present in the mask can eliminate pigmentation.