New Delhi: A good skincare regime is a must; and along with identifying the right products, it is essential to understand the order in which they are applied. Our daily needs have evolved with current times and it is essential to add or remove products to ensure your skin is radiant and healthy. Each product is formulated differently to address different concerns from cleansing to moisturizing and basis your daily needs, you need to follow a regime that offers maximum care to get desired results from the skincare products.

Does it really matter if you apply your face oil before your moisturizer? Or if you put on your vitamin C after your retinol? Or maybe use your sunscreen before your moisturiser? The answer is yes and to help you follow a routine with ease, the Cetaphil team of experts has put together a few guidelines for product layering along with a step-by-step guide to make the most of your skincare products for the best results.

During the day, your skin is more susceptible to harmful sun rays & pollution even if you are indoors or wearing a mask. Hence, investing in cleansers, exoliators, sunscreens, and moisturisers is the best bet for a morning/daytime skincare regime.

Start with cleansing

Start your day with a gentle cleanser that works best for your skin type. Ideally use lukewarm or cold water to wash your face. Apply the cleanser on your face gently, use your fingers to rub cleanser in a circular motion on your cheeks and rinse well

Exfoliate your dead cells

Exfoliation is a process of eliminating dead cells, reducing the chances of black and whiteheads on your face. For certain skin types like sensitive, oily or acne-prone skin this process can be harmful if the right product is not used. Ideally, opt for a gentle exfoliator that can be added to your daily skincare routine and won´t damage your skin. Opting for exfoliators that are rich in Vitamin E & Vitamin B5 is highly recommended as they keep the skin soft, healthy, and hydrated at all times.

Move your fingers in smaller, tighter circles for not more than a minute. Rinse and gently pat dry. Ideally, always do a patch test before using the product.

Moisturising goes next

Moisturising is an important step of every skincare regime, whether you are indoors or outdoors or your skin type. Moisturiser needs to be applied while the skin is slightly damp to help the product absorb better. During summers opt for a light moisturizer unless your skin is excessively dry

And finally the sunscreen

Sunscreen should be the last step in your daytime skincare routine as it is the most important skincare product of all. It needs to be applied after applying moisturiser as it provides protection against UVA and UVB rays. Our skin is susceptible to damage from UVA, UVB, and more damaging radiations from Infrared rays that may lead to premature ageing. Ideally, a gel-based sunscreen is good for all skin types and must be used daily and reapplied every 4-5 hours or after washing your face.

While you sleep the skin tends to recover & repair itself from the damage done during the day, hence, it is the best time to pamper your skin with all possible nourishment.

Start with double cleansing

To eliminate the day’s grime, dirt, oil, and makeup, the Cetaphil team of experts recommends double cleansing during the night. Use an instant foaming facial cleanser that will effortlessly remove dirt, oil, and makeup and contains vitamin complex which will eventually provide nourishment to the skin overnight.

Don´t miss the hydrating lotion or moisturizer

Hydrating lotions and moisturisers are a must to end your day. They formulate to create a protective coating on the skin to prevent water evaporation while you sleep. Using hydrating lotions infused with natural ingredients that enrich the skin through the night leaving the skin soft and supple can be extremely beneficial in maintaining the overall health of your skin.