Did you know that 84 per cent of fathers in India believe that taking care of a baby is primarily a mother's role? Yes, you read that right. This is what a study by Nielsen has revealed. No matter how much we talk about equality and the right distribution of work and responsibilities at home and outside, the reality is evident. Most men in India and around the world too still believe that women belong to household work and their sole purpose in life is to raise kids and be a slave to their partners. But that thinking needs to change if we want our society to grow. Both men and women are equally important beings and need to support each other rather than making the other feel inferior in any terms.

The same is the case with parenting. It is both a mother and father's role. Equal parenting has a more profound impact on shaping a child's life when both partners are involved throughout. In a joint study published by top Ivy League Colleges in London, researchers found that children, whose fathers were more engaged in the initial months, performed better in cognitive tests at two years of age. Therefore, we ask you to make your journey of parenting rewarding for yourself and your baby by involving yourself in the nurturing process.

Recently, B-town actors and parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu collaborated with Pampers and joined its new campaign called ‘#ItTakes2’ that aims to spark a positive change and strengthen the movement in support of equal parenting. “Becoming a parent is a beautiful feeling and the journey is even more rewarding when both play an equal role. No dad-duty and mom-duty, just a profound sense of responsibility, love, and care for your baby,” says Soha.

Adding to it, a proud dad, Kunal says: “The journey of parenting starts even before you hold your little one for the first time. The day our little girl was born was a moment of pride for me as it was the day, I went from being a man to being a dad. I promised her that I, together with her mum, would raise her to be a strong, happy, and healthy girl.”

He further said, “Taking the pledge for equal parenting by Pampers I believe that #ItTakes2 to raise your child to embrace the world and I would not trade that for anything. I also encourage fathers to take the pledge and not miss out on this beautiful journey.”

With Inputs From IANS