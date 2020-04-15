Your Complete Horoscope for April 2020. See what’s in store for the month ahead. Also Read - Pisces Horoscope 2020: Give Priority to Finances, Work on Improving Yourself - Check Predictions And Forecast

Aries

In the month of April, many things are occurring out of your comfort zone. This is a great time to explore whether there are hidden talents you didn’t know you had. Get creative and try new things. You might find yourself pleasantly surprised. New skills and interests could eventually open doors to new connections. It is easy to resort to cruelty and anger when you believe you are being mistreated by someone. Also Read - Aquarius Horoscope 2020: Maintain Social Life, Set Boundaries And Say no to Things - Check Predictions And Forecast

Try and exercise some empathy this month as the person in question might be struggling and suffering far more than they are willing to expose. Kindness is always the best way to reciprocate someone’s emotions, whether good or bad. You are not required to form a relationship but you can also exercise empathy so as not to increase this person’s pain. When the chance to change your life comes and finds you, don’t let fear of disappointment make you turn it away. You have been blessed with a wonderful chance to make all your dreams a reality. The hard work you put in now will result in great achievement and success. Although the stakes are higher the payout is higher too and happiness is yours for the taking. Also Read - Aries Horoscope 2020: Confidence is Your Key But Don't Confuse it With Overconfidence - Check Predictions And Forecast

From the outside, others’ lives seem perfect and content and it could make you feel unhappy about your own situation. The truth is everyone has their own struggles and you might be misjudging situations based on surface-level observations. Someone you thought was well off will confide in the difficulties they are facing and you might feel skeptical about it. Everyone faces different obstacles and different forms of pain. Remember to empathize and be kind no matter what.

Taurus

You are frustrated with your family’s inability to learn or adapt to a certain situation. But how will you convince them unless you lead by example? You need to take risks and make the first move towards change in order to encourage others to follow. You have been playing it too safe and therefore your actions have not yet inspired the motivation you are striving for. While you think you are being intelligent and strategic with the course you are on there is someone who has been trying to show you a better way. Don’t let your stubbornness impede you from succeeding at your goals and ambitions. You have to learn to adapt and change your viewpoints sometimes and accept that someone else might know better than you. Undermining someone’s thoughts and opinions in the interest of your overconfidence might end up costing you.

You do not easily get influenced by those around you. You are reserved and hard to relate to but once someone breaks through your guard they gain your loyalty and devotion. Making new relationships doesn’t require losing your long-standing principles and opinions. You can adopt new ideologies but make sure they are really something you believe in. You will be feeling strong and renewed energy this month. This is a great time to revisit some projects you have left behind or on hold. The stars have aligned to bring the right people, resources and events in your path to ensure success but this opportunity might not come back again. The synergy of the universe will present itself in the form of optimized time and unique and talented people. Do not let the opportunity for completing this project go.

Gemini

This is not the time to try and tackle a problem of yours alone. Although you are confident in your abilities, the challenge ahead will definitely require the help of others. It is good to be independent but it is just as good to ask for help and other ideas on how to address an obstacle. Others have abilities, skills, and thought processes that are different to yours and this is an advantage. This is not the month to be going back on your word with someone. Promises can easily be forgotten or put on hold when there was never a date of delivery. Just because they haven’t been reminded of the things you committed to doesn’t mean you aren’t responsible for them or that they have forgotten.

This person might be struggling with embarrassment to ask you for help so fulfill what you said you would do and see the trust and respect it earns you. You might be struggling with a goal that is taking forever to achieve. The universe is preparing you for something great and in order to reach it you have to experience the challenges. Your journey is meant to have twists and turns so that you can grow from it. Keep your spirits up and stay positive with your thoughts and ambitions.

Make sure the path you are on brings you happiness and joy and not empty materialistic gain. You have always craved meaningful connection and experience so do not let the allure of luxury fool you into thinking it is happiness. But be wary that the decisions you are standing by might not necessarily be the best for you. Do what truly brings you happiness and accept that others perceptions of you and expectations of success do not define joy.

Cancer

You might be receiving some undeserved attention from close friends or family who have never shown an interest in your personal life. This is not undeserved though. You have always been admired and a source of interest and intrigue. You are often caught up in your world and like to shy away from opening up and sharing your struggles and accomplishments with others. The truth is people around you are trying to build a close relationship with you so let them in. You are engaged in a competition of intelligence and wit with someone and it may seem like you are winning.

That might not be the case though. You could be getting lured into a trap of confidence and comfort.

This person is waiting for you to lower your guard so stay vigilant and don’t celebrate victory until you actually win. You are meticulous and organized when it comes to things that interest you greatly. You can also be selfish sometimes and refuse to follow your dedicated approach towards others if it doesn’t involve benefits for yourself. This month take time to do good deeds and help friends and family out. Your kindness will be appreciated and you will be helping someone more than you realize.

This month you will crave the attention and affections of your loved ones. You have been struggling with obstacles lately that have been emotionally draining you. You will find the encouragement, love and support needed from those closest to you. It is ok to openly ask for help and courage when needed.

Leo

You will experience a test of courage this month and you will not only pass that test but also inspire others in the process. You are a sign of strength, determination and resilience. Trust in yourself and your abilities and do not let fear consume you or convince you that you are too weak. You are truly going to surprise yourself and others with your might. You can’t please everybody and trying to do so will only result in you draining your own energy. Do the best you can and have faith that the ones who know you will appreciate your efforts. Take time to be kind to yourself and appreciate everything you are doing. You cannot be everything people want you to be, you can only do your best to be true to yourself. Whatever is worrying you this month is not as hopeless as you might think. Do not give up on faith because you haven’t been able to see a silver lining. Look for hidden solutions amongst the people and connections around you. There will be wonderful surprises in store if you take the time to stay positive and look around.

You have the ability to incite great emotions in the people around you. While you can infuriate the ones you love at times, you can also win them over with sweet words and thoughtful actions. The people around you have always been loyal to you because they know no matter how distant or close you are to them at that moment you will always be there when it counts. Use the energy of this month to reconnect with the ones you love most.

Virgo

Many people are going to reach out to you this month. This is a great time to reconnect with friendships that may have fizzled out in the last year. When you see how much others have grown it will inspire you and could even lead to interesting ideas for the future. You may have been confused about a direction to take in life and reconnecting with certain people might help you make a solid decision. Was some extremely helpful to you in the beginning of your relationship but then suddenly cut off communication? Evaluate whether you were returning their help with humility and appreciation. You have always been grateful and dedicated to those who have helped you but for some reason you did not act gracious enough. You have to show and act on the generosity you received because simply feeling thankful is not enough. You might have recently experienced a painful rejection. Don’t worry because the rejection was actually a blessing in disguise. The universe is always looking out for your best interests. Trust your intuition and the advice of those closest to you.

This month you might be plagued with fear of growing old and losing your youthful appearance and physical health. It is important to do some soul searching and tap into your spiritual side to find peace. The laws of human nature and the cycle of life cannot be broken but you can still find peace and acceptance if you look within yourself. Reach out to someone close to you who you think has the better spiritual understanding. They might be able to help guide you on how to start your journey to emotional and mental peace.

Libra

You are going to receive a lot of admiration and attention from your circle of friends this month. Your energy is going to be radiating with confidence and intelligence and others will seek you out for advice and guidance. Respect this responsibility wisely and make sure you are truly understanding the problems people are consulting with you. You have the ability to change someone’s life for the better. Do good and receive the universe’s blessing as a thank you. You might be tempted to forgive someone all while taking the blame for their actions. You are desperate to have this person back in your life and are trying to make excuses for them at your own expense. Be vigilant when you give out your second chances and make sure you aren’t letting temporary emotions cloud your judgement. Trust has always been important to you in your relationships so why are you willing to risk your peace of mind and happiness.

It is very easy for you to blindly accept someone’s intentions as good as long as they are showering you with affection. Staying devoted to those you love doesn’t mean you have no responsibility towards protecting yourself and those around you. You have a voice of reason and practicality that should help you evaluate the situation. Speak up and do not be afraid to challenge someone if their intentions do not align with their actions. You have always been cautious not to underestimate your competition. This month be careful not to get carried away with overconfidence and pride. You might be experiencing a victorious outlook but do not celebrate before you have actually won. Take advantage of learning opportunities and work on improving yourself.

Scorpio

Practice what you preach and make sure to lead by example. You are admired for your intelligence and wit but you cannot guide someone with principles you do not choose to follow yourself. Your actions are being watched as much as your words are being heard. Make sure to back up your beliefs with examples of practice. In matters of love you have often been cold and apathetic when you are distracted by the other wonders of life. Take time this month to make an effort to reach out and reconnect. Everyone knows you are loyal and honorable in your thoughts and intentions. Sometimes though, you need to assure the ones around you that you still care. With all that is going on in your life you have been reminiscing about a certain relationship you used to have. A reconnection might be in the stars but it will require effort on your part. Evaluate whether your pride and ego has been hindering you from reaching out. If this was a relationship that made you feel loved, cared for and appreciated then it is worth fighting for.

This the time to seek forgiveness and hope that you won’t have to grovel or make much effort to repair an old relationship. You will be able to convince someone you have grown and changed from the person they used to know. The truth is that you have indeed grown and changed and you know this about yourself as well. The stars are on your side to help you repair all that was once broken.

Sagittarius

You cannot decide on how you feel about someone and are jumping between extremes of love and apathy. You may feel passionate and interested one day and uninterested and hesitant the next. As much as you want passion and excitement in your personal life you also know that what you need is actually stability and reassurance. This month, spend time getting to know more about this person and by the end of the month the universe will help make the decision for you. You have been trying so hard to make someone happy but is this person just as concerned for you? Do not be fooled by the big and emotion-filled declarations of concern. Observe the actions and steps this person takes to show you that you are important and that your happiness is not less important than theirs.

If you keep feeling like you are giving more than receiving then the time has come to step back and keep things formal rather than personal. Are you giving too much of yourself away to someone who has done nothing to earn it? While you may be infatuated with the idea of this person the reality might not be so sweet. You need to remove the blindfold you have imposed on yourself and see this person for who they truly are. There still might be hope for the relationship but you need to make sure you are receiving as much as you are giving. There is an abundance of growth and success coming your way and the speed of its arrival might overwhelm you. The universe has blessed you and will continue to bless you so do not doubt its intentions and be grateful and happy as you receive. Take this month to relax and say thank you and revisit everything you are appreciative for. You have so many more blessings coming your way, you need to train yourself to welcome them with happiness instead of anxiety.

Capricorn

Is there something you desire so greatly that it is consuming you? This month work on a plan on how you are going to take steps towards achieving your ambitions. Along the path of obtainment you might find yourself realizing that your idea and reality are very different. This may not be a bad thing, as it will help you tame your fire but also discover a new and obtainable desire. Those close to you think you are infallible and that you must never doubt yourself but that is far from the truth.

You are confident and brave but you also feel fear, confusion and hesitation. This is human and there is nothing to feel embarrassed about. Showing your vulnerability and weakness can sometimes inspire someone to accept their own fears and doubts and still progress forward. Someone close to you will be experiencing a great deal of struggle. As the voice of comfort and reason they will turn to you for reassurance and encouragement. Provide the necessary support they need but make sure it is not at the expense of your own mental and physical energy. It is ok to take a break sometimes and not offer up more than you can handle.

You might be under the misunderstanding that you are being a good listener to someone who is venting their frustrations. What you might not be realizing though is that you have been interjecting your opinions and personal beliefs on the matter as well. Do not forget that sometimes people just need someone to listen and don’t need to hear opinions on what should have happened. If there is nothing this person can do to change their situation then its best not to make them feel worse.

Aquarius

This is the time to take chances on yourself and try and learn something new. You have never been a fan of change but now is the time to find new ways towards growth. Change can often lead to unexpected experiences that can transform your life for the wonderful journey of self-discovery. When you give, make sure you give without expecting anything in return. You are not one to ever exchange kindness for a favor or value. The universe is watching and all acts of kindness and the good you put out will always find its way back to you. Keep giving kindness and bring positive change and happiness to others. Your happiness will twofold as a result. You have failed someone recently in your personal relationships. Although it is impossible to turn back time there is still a chance to correct the course. Don’t let ego and pride get in the way of your happiness and success. Recognize that the people who share a bitter truth to you are more invested in your success than those who support your complacency.

The time has come to finally move on and stop holding on to memories that weren’t as wonderful as they seemed. Sometimes we are desperate to hold on to something which we convince ourselves was good for us. Loneliness and uncertainty can cause us to find ways to comfort ourselves that might not necessarily be good for us. As time progresses you will slowly feel ties of obligation weaken so give yourself time to cope and do not act out of desperation.

Source: Prem Jyotish.