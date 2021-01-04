Aquarius Horoscope 2021: The year 2021 has brought in new hopes, motivations, opportunities, and challenges for all. Most of us who have suffered through a lot in the last year have been waiting to ring in the new year with all new energies and aspirations. And our celebrity tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani has got some interesting astrological predictions for you if you are an Aquarian. Here’s how your love life, family life, career, health, and finances look like this year: Also Read - Virgo Astrological Prediction 2021 by Munisha Khatwani: Best Year at Career, Take Care of Health

Aquarius Horoscope-Love Life: It is time for you to break away from any illusion. You have to stay away from your imagination and try to face reality. There’s a possibility of heartbreak. You may have a breakup, a separation, or a broken relationship in hand. Men are going to stay very balanced and focussed on their relationship. This means you are falling for commitment this year. For singles, this is a good year to fall in love and think of it as a sure-shot relationship. There’s marriage on the cards. Also Read - Scorpio 2021 Astrological Prediction: Stars in Your Favour But a Few Things Need Attention

Aquarius Horoscope-Family Life: Be practical in your life. You have been very emotional in the past and you have suffered because of it. You can expect good things from relationships and look forward to positivity in relationships but you have to resolve your matters. You will be starting on a fresh note as far as bitter bondings are concerned. Also Read - Sagittarius Horoscope 2021: Good Year at Work, Bad Year at Family Front - Detailed Astrological Prediction

Aquarius Horoscope-Career: Let the past leave. If you have been cheated or if something or somebody has upset you in the past, you have to learn to move on. Without forgetting and forgiveness, you won’t be able to see success. There’s a possibility of facing options and opportunities. For those in business, investing and expanding will be favourable.

Aquarius Horoscope-Finances: You have to use your judgment accurately. Don’t take any big decision without giving it a serious thought. You are going to be a go-getter and achiever. Just do the hardwork and money will be coming your way.

Aquarius Horoscope-Health: There will be harmony in your mental and physical health. However, you have to feel more content at an emotional level. Men will have to behave practically towards your health. This means that if you have been ignoring your health for a long time, this year is the time to not delay any consultation. Women are going to have better health this year.

Angel’s Message for Aquarius: Within the few weeks of the beginning of the year, you’ll feel that things are moving. You have to be patient. Watch the detailed prediction here: