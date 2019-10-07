Are you experiencing symptoms like rashes, sore throat, itching, eczema, swollen eyes, etc. after coming in contact with certain things? If your nodding states a yes, you are probably suffering from an allergy. It is basically your immune system’s response to foreign particles. These substances are usually not harmful to your body.

Mechanism of an allergy

Whenever a foreign substance enters your body, your body’s defense system actually performs its job by attacking it by secreting IgE antibody. It does so thinking that the substance may put you in danger.

Notably, whenever the IgE molecules are secreted in the body, they attach themselves to mast cells. These cells are basically found in the eyes, nose, intestines, lungs, and beneath the skin.

The mast cells contain various chemicals, including histamine. This substance can potentially cause sneezing, watery eyes, itching, runny nose, and wheezing when released into the body. These effects are basically called symptoms of allergy.

Signs that you experience after coming in contact with your allergens depend on the type of allergy and its severity. You may be allergic to some food, season, or even dust.

Causes of allergy

Researchers have not been able to find out the exact reason behind your immune system‘s response towards harmless foreign substances. But, what they actually been able to know is that allergies that are usually quite prevalent usually have a genetic component. This means that these allergies can be passed onto the children from parents. However, if a mother is specifically allergic to let say a certain fish, that does not necessarily mean that her child will also be allergic to that fish.

According to experts in the field, you may develop an allergy if you expose your body to certain allergens during pregnancy or at the time when your immune system is weak. Though mostly, children are susceptible to allergies, they can affect anyone at any age.