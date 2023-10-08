Home

Lifestyle

Are Banana Chips Healthy? 5 Things to Know About This South-Indian Snack

Are Banana Chips Healthy? 5 Things to Know About This South-Indian Snack

Banana chips can be tasty and satisfying but are they healthy and can be included in weight loss diet? Let's find out!

Are Banana Chips Healthy? 5 Things to Know About This South-Indian Snack

Banana chips are a popular South-Indian snack made from thinly sliced bananas that are typically deep-fried or dried. These are any-time munching solutions that go well with tea, coffee and even soft drinks. They are considered a healthy alternative to potato chips and are preferable to add to your weight loss diet. Banana chips can be tasty and satisfying but their health depends on how they are prepared and consumed. Though Bananas are healthy, can we say same about Banana chips? Whether banana chips are considered healthy or not depends on several factors:

Trending Now

Banana chips retain some of the nutrients found in fresh bananas, such as potassium and vitamin C. However, the frying process can lead to a loss of certain nutrients, including fibre. The nutritional content can vary based on how they are prepared and whether any additives like sugar or salt are used. Banana Chips are calorie-dense due to the frying process, which adds a significant amount of calories from fat. A small serving of these chips can provide a substantial number of calories, so portion control is essential to avoid overeating. Fat Content: The deep-frying process increases the fat content of banana chips, and the type oil used can impact the healthiness of the snack. Added Ingredients: Some banana chips may contain added sugars or salt for flavour enhancement. Excessive added sugar and sodium should be limited in a healthy diet. Portion Control: The best way to enjoy this south-Indian snack in a healthy way is portion control. Eating a small serving as an occasional snack can be reasonable, but overindulging can lead to unhealthy eating and weight gain.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES