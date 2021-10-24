Sleep is very important for the development of body organs. It is vital to get at least seven or eight hours of sleep. A lot of beauty products have claimed to be working well while sleeping. One of them is silk pillowcases. Silk pillowcases have claimed benefits like reducing wrinkles, split ends and frizz.Also Read - Beauty Tips For Festive Season: Shahnaz Husain Shares Easy Tips For Radiant And Glowing Skin

However, is a silk pillowcase the ultimate way for smoother skin and better hair? Here's what we know:

Prevent Wrinkles

As compared to cotton pillowcases, silk pillowcases create fewer wrinkles and help in sleeping better. According to studies, from tossing and turning pillowcases, friction is generated that leads to creases in the skin. In silk and smooth surface, the effect of such creases reduces.

Prevents Frizzy Hair

Silk pillowcases have a smooth texture and thus, does not create friction. This leads to wakening up with less frizzy hair, tangles or bedhead. It is also helpful for people with textured and curly hair. Their braids and blowout stay for a longer duration without adding any frizz. In a cotton pillowcase, the hair can get messed up and tangles overnight.

Keeps Skin Hydrated

Silk can keep the skin smooth, nice and hydrated. It also helps in keeping the moisture content intact. For people with dry skin, silk pillowcases keep them hydrated.

Keeps Hair Healthy

Silk pillowcases keep the hair healthy. In comparison with cotton pillowcases, the latter has more porous, thus, leading to breakage of hair. Such pillowcases absorb moisture from hair and lead to dry strands or flaky scalp. A silk pillowcase on the other hand keeps the moisture content intact and does not dehydrate your hair.

Regulates Temperature

Silk pillowcase helps in regulating the temperature. Silk pillowcases do not take away the moisture content and keep you dry and cool all night long.