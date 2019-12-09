The invention of mobile phones came with an array of benefits. Apart from being a great addition to our lives, it also brought certain negative impacts that can be debilitating. If the findings of a new research are to be believed, increasing use of cellphones is leading to more and more people in emergency rooms these days. This is what a recent study published in the JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery states.

The highlights of the study show that injuries associated with cellphone use are on the rise. From minor cuts and bruises to long term physical complications, a mobile phone can cause various problems. People can get affected by the explosion of the battery, by accidentally hitting themselves by the device or by getting distracted while walking on the street.

The use of cellphones is becoming an addiction. You would rarely find a person in public transport or on roads, who do not use their phones while travelling or walking. Even at night, people spend a considerable amount of time with their cellphones. According to the World Health Organisation, radiation emitting from the cellphones can cause cancer in humans by changing the atoms and molecules in the body and causing tissue damage.

Also, the blue light emitted by the cellphones are of short wavelength and can potentially disrupt the production of melatonin in your body and can affect your metabolism, contributing to health conditions like obesity and diabetes.

Long-term cellphone use can potentially lead to faster ageing of your skin cells and deepening of the neckline. The longer you look down in your phones, the greater you will feel the pressure on your neck. This can also cause squeezing of the neck muscles. Also, the use of cellphones increases your risk of developing tenosynovitis (Inflammation of tendons and sheath present in fingers). Notably, tendons connect your muscles to the bones and help in functions including lifting, grasping, etc. Moreover, prolonged use of mobile phones can affect your eyes and can cause dry eyes, myopia, congestive, etc.