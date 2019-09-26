Consuming raw garlic and onion can reduce your risk of developing breast cancer, says a recent study published in the journal Nutrition and Cancer. According to the American Institute of Cancer Research, breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer in women. Its data suggests that globally, there were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018.

Breast cancer occurs when some cells in the breast go through some changes in their DNA due to unknown reason leading to uncontrolled growth of them. This further leads to a tumour which can be fatal. The disease is characterized by symptoms like a lump in the breast, change in the size of the breast, redness in and around the area, etc. Factors like old age, a family history of breast cancer, radiation exposure, excessive age, going through postmenopausal hormone therapy, etc. can potentially increase your risk of developing this condition.

If you fall into the high-risk category of this cancer, you need to immediately visit a doctor. On the other hand, you can also opt for some of the home remedies to keep breast cancer at bay. Read further to know about them.

Raw garlic: Garlic is jam-packed with strong compounds called alkyl sulfur, S-allylcysteine, diallyl sulfide, and diallyl disulfide. They boast of antibiotic properties, that make garlic effective in tackling breast cancer. Also, raw garlic can boost your immunity and help you fight with any abnormality in the body.

Onion: Due to the presence of a compound called alkenyl cysteine sulphoxides, onion is considered as anticarcinogenic.

Green Tea: The anti-inflammatory properties of green tea make it efficient in preventing breast cancer formation. So, what are you waiting for? Sip a cup of this natural tea and see what all it can do to your body.

Salmon: Being rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon can slow down the spread of cancer cells in your body and boost your immunity as well. Additionally, salmon is jam-packed with Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D that work wonder in preventing cancer.