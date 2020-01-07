Workplace stress is one of the most ignored health issues. Though a bit of stress at work brings the best out of us. However, if it remains consistent and start hampering your personal life, you need to take appropriate measures to get rid of the problem. Unrealistic deadlines, poor appraisal, rude and nagging boss, etc., can make your work a nightmare. Toxic life at work can increase the level of cortisol hormone in the blood and can make you feel super stressed.

If continues for long, workplace stress can impact your life negatively and it may hamper your productivity and mental condition. Scientists at the University of Hyogo, Awaji have found an effective way to get rid of the workplace stress. According to them, putting certain plants on your desk can help cutting down the work related stress.

They conducted a research that was published in the HortTechnology. It stated that having greenery around us can bring psychological and physiological changes in us. It can reduce stress up to a significant level. Here, we tell you about the plants that can be your friend in bringing down stress.

Jasmine

Jasmine plant can be kept on your desk inside the office. This shrub has a refreshing fragrance that has a positive effect on the cortisol level. Also, keeping it near you can promote better sleep at night. If you wish to feel less anxious all the time and improve your physical and mental well-being, you just need to keep jasmine plant around you. It can control your emotions and help in decision making.

Lavender

Used in aromatherapy, lavender can reduce your stress and anxiety significantly by having a soothing effect on your mind. The plant is known to increase the production of happy hormones like serotonin and uplift your mood. This can help you sleep better and feel fresh while you get up in the morning. The scent of lavender has a calming effect that can lower your heart beat.

Aloe Vera

Being an adaptogen, aloe vera can help you manage stress. Consuming aloe vera juice on a daily basis can calm your nerves and balance your mood.