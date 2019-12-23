Breastfeeding is one of the most important parts of a woman’s life. Also known as nursing, it is a normal way of providing the essential nutrients to your newborn for her proper growth and development. The World Health Organisation recommends every mother to provide breast milk to the newborn and lactation should start within the first-hour post-birth. It should continue for at least 6 months of age. Breast milk contains various vitamins and minerals that protect your child from an array of health problems including allergies, constipation, infection, etc. Breastfeeding is a challenging time that requires a mother to nourish both herself and her baby. During this time, you must eat mindfully. Here we tell you about certain essential nutrients you must-have on a regular basis.

Iron

Wome are usually iron deficient. And this nutrient is extremely important for energy and prevention fatigue. Iron is particularly significant for lactating mothers. It is present in green vegetables, fatty fishes, eggs, etc. According to doctors, iron is best utilized by the body from its plant-based source, when consumed with vitamin C which is present in oranges, broccoli, guava, etc.

Calcium

According to various research in the field, lactating mothers usually experience 3 to 5 per cent of bone mass reduction if do not consume enough calcium. This nutrient is present in everyone’s bones and a deficiency of calcium in breastfeeding mothers leads to the transfer of this nutrient from their bones to their breastmilk. A lactating mother is advised to have at least 1000mg of calcium on a daily basis. Its food sources include cheese, milk, yogurt, etc.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is important for the formation of bones. Also, it helps in the consumption of calcium in the body. Vitamin D is essential for both mothers and babies. You can get enough vitamin D by exposing yourself to the sunlight or by consuming food like milk, cheese, egg yolks, etc. Notably, do not expose your child to the sunlight for a longer duration.