Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are hearing various claims, suggestions and precautionary measures that can prevent us from contracting the viral disease. Almost every month, something new about the novel coronavirus comes up and researchers change the precautionary measures as per the revelation.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made some changes in its self-isolation rules. It recommends people who have been tested positive for COVID-19, to stay in isolation for 10 days as the viral load start to decrease by then and viral shedding also mostly stops, reducing the risk of your loved ones to catch the disease from you. Notably, symptomatic patients should count the days of isolation since the signs started to appear whereas asymptomatic patients need to count the isolation days from the date of testing.

According to the CDC, the virus remains extremely active in a person's body for the first five days of illness and start to degrade in number post that with the help of treatment. That is why these kinds of patients need to remain in isolation for 10 days. But, critically ill COVID-19 patients need to be in isolation for at least 20 days as they may continue to produce the virus longer. On the other hand, people who have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient need to be in quarantine for at least 14 days, recommends CDC.

Notably, a total of 1192915 people have been affected by the novel coronavirus in India til now and 28732 among them have lost their lives succumbing to the disease. On the other hand, COVID-19 has affected 14335705 people worldwide and has claimed the lives of 603285 individuals. In this tough time, precautions can only help us be safe and sound. So, please maintain social distancing, keep washing your hands with soap and water at regular intervals and avoid touching your face.