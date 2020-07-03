A relationship is all about emotions and expression of love and affection. If you are emotionally unavailable in the relationship, something is going wrong. If you are not investing your emotions in your relationship, it a waste of time. You must express what you feel and go through while building a relationship otherwise, it won’t last long. Also, if you have recently started to feel emotionally unattached to your partner, it is the right time to convey the same to him so that you two can figure out the cause and work around it. A failed relationship is painful. So, be emotionally available as a partner. A few tips can help you in this regard. Read further to know about them. Also Read - Relationship Signs That Tell if You Are With The Right Person

Do self-introspection

Take time and think about the possible causes behind you being an emotionally unavailable partner. If your self-esteem is low and you keep on thinking that your partner will leave you after knowing you better, it is time to boost your confidence. Also, no need to change yourself for someone. If your partner is trying to do so, he is not the right one. In case, this is not the situation and you are still in dilemma why the connection is missing in your relationship, you can take help of a counsellor. Also Read - Common Relationship Mistakes You Commit as Per Your Zodiac Sign

Avoid secrecy

In a relationship, secrecy doesn’t have any place. Hiding things about you and your life won’t do any good. Gradually, it will lead to the end of the relationship. Secrets cannot let a relationship survive for long and it distances you from your partner emotionally. So, be transparent and let your partner know you in and out. Also Read - Here is How to Improve Your Relationship And Bring Excitement in Your Romantic Life

Check if your and your partner’s needs and feelings are the same

Partners need to be on the same page in terms of needs and feelings. Closeness comes when two people respect each other’s feelings. Also, empathy and compassion towards each other need to be there.