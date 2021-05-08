Amid the rising Covid-19 surge across the country, many states have imposed restrictions and lockdowns. The current scare owing to the pandemic can be stressful and it might even demotivate oneself. So, how does one fight the stress and lack of motivation the pandemic brings along with itself? Also Read - UK, Double Mutant Variants Major Strains in Karnataka Now, Reveals Study

Here we bring you some of the simple tips that can help:

Division of the day

As you plan the day, divide it into different slots depending on the task and assign achievable goals to them. It will ensure more output and concentration. Also Read - Delhi Logs 17,364 Fresh Cases of COVID-19, 20,160 Recoveries In Last 24 Hours | Details Here

Multi-tasking can lead to confusions

Try to retain focus only on one task at a time, keep your checklist aside, multi-tabs closed, shut your Multi- logins, and keep your work base separate from household. Also Read - Haryana Joins List of States That Will Vaccinate Journalists on Priority. Details Here

Take out time for yourself

Amidst all the activities, it is important to take out relaxation time that allows you to disconnect from your hectic schedule even for a few minutes. Take breaks especially from digital devices and do any activity that relaxes and rejuvenates you.

Sharing is Distressing

Be open to talk about your issues and stress around the workload, mental health, or relax with your friends, family, or colleagues. Also, recognise that others are going through the same and make space for empathy and kindness for them. It is natural to close our day with turmoil of numerous thoughts and emotions but one should take out time for itself and calm minds with peaceful sleep, guided meditation, reading, deep breathing exercises, and recreational activities.