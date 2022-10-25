Post-Festival Blues: Are you feeling sad waking up in the morning today? It’s not unusual to feel a bit down and fatigued in the morning following Diwali. In the west, this is mostly known as “Holiday Blues”. There are several reasons why we feel a bit low after the festivities have ended. Apart from being very tired and exhausted, there is an emotional angle at play here as well. Many people don’t want to come back to the realities of normal day-to-day life. We all find festivals exciting and we really look forward to these days to break free from our otherwise mundane lives. But when it is over the sense of loss is so overpowering that at times, most of them are unwilling to accept the “flatness” of life.Also Read - Anushka Sharma v/s Katrina Kaif Fashion Faceoff: Who Wore The Sheer Sparkly Sabyasachi Saree Better?

Don't worry too much if you are feeling low as it is quite normal. We can beat this dullness. All you need to do is –take it easy and take it slow!

Tips To Beat Post-Festival Blues

Eat something healthy, avoid caffeine and alcohol Take your vitamins and supplements Relax, don’t be harsh on yourself Do something fun and creative Listen to some good music Breathing exercises can be helpful Do something nice for someone

The key here is to be gentle and relaxed. One needs to give it some time and be patient and it will gradually pass. Remember your body is tired from all the fun and excitement you had the previous night. It needs time to recuperate and function normally. In many cases, a good sound sleep does wonder.